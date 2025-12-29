Haibet Halbousi of Progress Party Elected Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

The first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with 292 lawmakers in attendance.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported that Haibet Halbousi, the candidate from the Progress Party, has been elected as the speaker of the Iraqi parliament. He received 208 votes out of a total of 309.

Salem Issawi secured 66 votes, while Amir Abdul Jabbar received nine, with 26 ballots declared invalid.

The first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with 292 lawmakers in attendance.

The session was chaired by Amer Faiz, the oldest serving member of parliament. After reading the names of the newly elected MPs and administering the constitutional oath, Faiz opened the floor for self-nominations for the speakership of parliament.

Halbousi is an Iraqi politician born in 1980 who holds a master's degree in political science from Mustansiriyah University in Baghdad. He served as the Chairman of the Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee in the Iraqi Parliament during its fourth session (2018-2022) and is regarded as one of the most prominent leaders of the Progress Party, which is headed by Mohamed Halbousi.



