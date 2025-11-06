President Masoud Barzani Meets KDP Europe Cadres, Reaffirms Commitment to Kurdistan Region’s Rights

During the meeting, President Barzani provided an overview of the current political situation in Iraq and the broader region, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Thursday met with officials and cadres of the party’s sixth branch in Europe during a gathering held in the Pirmam district of Erbil province, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and expressed his appreciation for their continued support for the KDP, particularly in the campaign for List 275 in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. He highlighted the important role played by Kurdish diaspora cadres in advancing national causes and representing the Kurdistan Region abroad.

During the meeting, President Barzani provided an overview of the current political situation in Iraq and the broader region, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights. He reiterated that many provisions of Iraq’s permanent constitution remain unimplemented, stressing the need for a just and lawful political process.

Barzani also reflected on the decades of persecution endured by the Kurdish people under previous Iraqi regimes. Despite those challenges, he noted that the Kurdistan Region has witnessed major achievements and development projects carried out for all communities without discrimination.

Calling for continued unity and resilience, Barzani urged party members and supporters to stand firm against threats to the Kurdistan Region, comparing today’s challenges to earlier periods when the Peshmerga defended the homeland.

He warned of ongoing attempts by adversaries to destabilize the region, including efforts to spread drugs among the population, describing this as a direct threat to society and national security.

Barzani emphasized the importance of relying on the strength of the Kurdish people and their historical resilience. He affirmed that the Kurdistan Region would not give up its legitimate rights under any circumstances.

“We depend on God and on our people,” Barzani said. “We will never compromise on the rightful demands of our nation, regardless of the pressure."

The meeting concluded with a message of unity, determination, and continued commitment to protecting the gains of the Kurdistan Region.