PM Barzani: Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project Nearing Completion Using Local Expertise

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday visited the Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project, affirming that the strategic water infrastructure initiative is close to completion and will soon be delivered for public use.

Responding to Kurdistan24, Prime Minister Barzani noted that while many initially expected the project to require up to three years, the work has been significantly accelerated.

“All those who visited this site believed it would take three years to complete, but fortunately, it will be finished soon,” he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the project has been implemented entirely with local capabilities, utilizing domestic expertise and modern technology to ensure the supply of clean, high-quality water. He stressed that such infrastructure projects are based on the government’s principle of serving citizens and improving daily life.

“We hope the Kurdistan Region will progress in all sectors. Foundational work such as infrastructure is essential, and to ensure its success, we must continue to accelerate our efforts and projects,” Barzani said.

He also expressed appreciation for Hemn Group, the company executing the project, emphasizing that constructive cooperation between the private sector and the government was key to its advancement.

Barzani reiterated the government’s commitment to continue delivering service projects despite financial and administrative challenges.

“Our abilities are limited, particularly during this period, but we do not want any obstacles to restrict our development efforts,” he said. “What matters to us is the comfort and well-being of our citizens. We serve people regardless of political or social affiliation.”

The Prime Minister additionally called on the public to use water resources responsibly once the project becomes operational.

“We consider these efforts our duty, and we hope citizens will benefit from them. However, I urge everyone not to waste water and to support us in improving our country,” he concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Barzani visited the site of the Dwin Dam project and the nearby historic Dwin Citadel to review ongoing construction and preservation efforts.

