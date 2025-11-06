Hemn Group Owner Highlights Commitment to Quality as Erbil Rapid Water Project Nears Completion

He stressed the exceptional standards applied in the construction, noting that the project's water turbidity level is less than 1%, compared to the global average of 5%.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Khalid Khoshnaw, owner of Hemn Group, said his company undertook the Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project out of a deep commitment to the city and in response to a direct request from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, speaking during a press conference on Thursday.

Khoshnaw explained that Prime Minister Barzani had personally urged him to help find an urgent solution to Erbil’s water challenges.

“Once Prime Minister Masrour Barzani invited me and emphasized that our city is facing a water crisis that needs urgent resolution, I was eager to express my readiness to implement any project that would address this issue,” he said.

He stressed the exceptional standards applied in the construction, noting that the project's water turbidity level is less than 1%, compared to the global average of 5%.

“No other project in the region has been built with this level of quality. We have dedicated all our company’s resources to solving the water problem,” Khoshnaw added.

The Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project is one of the key strategic initiatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet. Hemn Group has carried out the project in two phases under the directives of Prime Minister Barzani.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Barzani visited the project site, affirming that the strategic water infrastructure project is in its final stages and will soon begin serving the people of Erbil.

Read More: PM Barzani: Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project Nearing Completion Using Local Expertise