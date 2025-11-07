More Than 50,000 Expected at KDP’s ‘Biggest’ Election Carnival in Erbil

The KDP is holding its largest election carnival in Erbil, expecting over 50,000 attendees to support its campaign for a strong showing in the Iraqi parliament.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In what is being billed as the final and largest public carnival of the Iraqi parliamentary election campaign, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is set to hold a massive and climactic rally in the capital, Erbil, on Friday, a powerful and visually stunning show of force designed to energize its base, project an image of overwhelming popular support, and make a final, resounding push for its ambitious goal of securing "one million and more" votes.

With more than 50,000 members, supporters, and citizens expected to pack the iconic Franso Hariri International Stadium, the event is poised to be one of the most crowded and significant political gatherings of the entire campaign, a clear demonstration of the KDP's formidable organizational strength and its determination to solidify its position as the preeminent political force in both the Kurdistan Region and among the Kurdish parties in Baghdad.

The grand carnival, scheduled for Friday, just four days before the nation heads to the polls, will serve as the capstone to a vigorous and strategically orchestrated campaign that has seen the KDP's top leadership fan out across the entirety of the Kurdistan Region and the disputed territories.

Senior party officials are expected to be present at the stadium, lending their weight and authority to the final get-out-the-vote effort. Sangar Kanabi, head of the KDP's Makhmour branch, captured the mood of anticipation, telling Kurdistan24 that "the supporters and cadres of the party will enthusiastically participate in that carnival today."

He noted that the presence of "senior officials of the Kurdistan Democratic Party" is why "it is expected that this will be one of the most crowded campaign carnivals for the success of KDP's list 275."

The Iraqi parliamentary elections, the sixth since the fall of the former regime in 2003, will be held on November 11. The stakes are immense, with the outcome set to determine the composition of the next federal government and shape the future of the complex and often fraught relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to official figures, approximately 30 million people out of a total population of 46 million are eligible to vote. However, the participation of about seven million people is in jeopardy as they have not renewed their voter cards, a factor that could have a significant impact on the final results and has added a layer of urgency to the parties' mobilization efforts.

The KDP's campaign, led from the front by President Masoud Barzani and the party's two Vice Presidents, Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, has been defined by a consistent and multi-faceted message that weaves together themes of historical resilience, national unity, constitutional rights, and a powerful defense of the current KRG's record of development and service delivery.

In a series of major campaign rallies held in recent weeks in Duhok, Zakho, Akre, Soran, and Sulaimani, the party's leadership has articulated a clear and forceful case for why a strong KDP presence in Baghdad is not just a partisan interest, but a national necessity for the people of Kurdistan.

A central and recurring theme has been the urgent need to defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region against what they describe as a persistent centralist mentality in Baghdad that seeks to undermine Iraq's federal system.

In a recent exclusive interview with Shams TV, President Masoud Barzani reiterated this point, stating that the full implementation of the Iraqi constitution is the only path to resolving longstanding disputes.

"Let the Iraqi Constitution be the arbiter. We have not asked for more than what the Constitution provides. We will not accept anything less," he declared. He has consistently argued that the KDP's goal in seeking a strong mandate is to empower its representatives to defend these constitutional rights, not just for the Kurds, but for all Iraqis.

"We went to Baghdad with pure intentions and a strong will to establish a new Iraq based on partnership, balance, and compromise," he said at the campaign's launch, but lamented that "the constitution that was adopted afterwards... could have prevented many of today’s problems had it been properly implemented."

This call for a return to constitutional principles has been a constant refrain. At a rally in Akre, KDP Vice President Nechirvan Barzani urged voters to "not allow the constitution to be violated again with your votes." At another event in Nineveh, he framed the election as a battle to counter the "very strong centralism" with which Iraq is currently being run.

The campaign has also been marked by a powerful appeal for Kurdish unity and a rejection of the internal political divisions that have often weakened the Kurdish position in Baghdad. In a particularly resonant speech in Sulaimani, a traditional stronghold of the KDP's main rival, Nechirvan Barzani made a powerful plea to transcend partisan geography.

"There should not be green and yellow zones, there should be one zone and that is the Kurdistan zone," he declared, vowing that "regionalism has no place and will have no place in the party's mind."

This theme of unity has been powerfully linked to the memory of the Peshmerga's struggle against ISIS. "It attacked the Peshmerga, but it did not ask which of you has green blood and which of you has yellow blood," Nechirvan Barzani reminded a crowd in Sulaimani.

President Barzani, in a meeting with veteran Peshmerga in Duhok, urged attendees to approach the election "with the same spirit of determination that Peshmerga demonstrated in past battles."

Alongside this call for unity and constitutional defense, the KDP has mounted a vigorous and detailed defense of the KRG's Ninth Cabinet's record of achievement, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

This has been a key strategy to contrast the KDP's governance model with that of its rivals and with the perceived failures of the federal government. KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani has been at the forefront of this effort, using campaign rallies to highlight a "prosperity revolution" of tangible projects.

"We do not need speeches; our actions speak for us," he declared at a massive rally in Duhok. He has consistently pointed to the success of the "Runaki" program, which is on track to provide 24-hour electricity to the entire Kurdistan Region by 2026, a feat that stands in stark contrast to the chronic power shortages in the rest of Iraq. He has also highlighted a "revolution in the construction of roads," the implementation of the "MyAccount" digital salary program, strategic water projects, and a concerted effort to diversify the economy and export Kurdistan's agricultural products.

"The improvements to our infrastructure are clear — our farmers no longer have to discard their produce," he stated.

President Barzani himself has praised these achievements, noting that visitors from southern and central Iraq often speak highly of the Kurdistan Region’s development. "They sometimes praise it even more than local residents do," he said. "We want the same progress to be achieved in all parts of Iraq."

The KDP campaign has also been infused with a sense of defiance against what its leaders describe as ongoing "conspiracies" against the Kurdistan Region. In a speech in Zakho, President Barzani warned that these threats have shifted from military means to more insidious forms, such as "narcotic drugs, discouraging people, weakening national belonging, cutting salaries, and trying to starve citizens."

He has urged vigilance and resilience, stating that "only collective commitment and perseverance will secure success."

As tens of thousands of supporters prepare to gather at the Franso Hariri stadium for the final campaign carnival, they will be met with a message that is both a celebration of past resilience and a powerful call to action for the future.

The KDP is framing this election as a pivotal moment, a chance to send a strong, unified, and assertive delegation to Baghdad with an undeniable mandate from over one million voters.

The goal, as the party's leaders have repeatedly stated, is not merely to win seats, but to secure the strength necessary to defend the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region, guarantee its rights, and continue the caravan of development and progress for all its people.