PM Barzani Inspects Progress on Dwin Dam and Historic Dwin Citadel

The Dwin Dam project, once completed, will store 100 million cubic meters of water and boost agriculture, sustainability, and tourism in Erbil province

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday visited the site of the Dwin Dam project and the nearby historic Dwin Citadel to review ongoing construction and preservation efforts, reaffirming his government’s strategic focus on water security, agricultural development, and heritage restoration.

The Dwin Dam project, located about 40 kilometers north of Erbil, began construction after Prime Minister Barzani laid its foundation stone on September 16, 2024. Once completed, the dam will have a storage capacity of 100 million cubic meters of water.

Built using modern roller-compacted concrete (RCC) techniques, it will stand 75 meters high and span 320 meters in length.

The Dwin Dam is among the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) most significant infrastructure initiatives, designed to support water management, irrigation, and groundwater preservation.

Beyond its functional purpose, the dam is also expected to create a scenic reservoir that will enhance the Dwin area’s tourism potential and stimulate local economic activity.

During the foundation-laying ceremony in 2024, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the project would contribute to both environmental protection and community revitalization.

“My government is committed not only to completing the Dwin Dam but also to rehabilitating the surrounding areas and compensating the farmers whose lands are affected by the project,” he said.

Barzani has repeatedly emphasized that developing sustainable water infrastructure is a top priority for his cabinet, noting that the KRG’s long-term dam and water projects will “bring lasting benefits for future generations” by helping mitigate drought and manage water scarcity.

During Thursday’s visit, Prime Minister Barzani also toured the ancient Dwin Citadel, located near the dam site in the Kore River Basin. The citadel, which dates back to the 16th century, lies 56 kilometers from Erbil.

Perched on the western slope of Mount Sarban at 1,475 meters above sea level, it is one of the region’s most historically significant sites.

Built during the era of Sultan Salahaddin Ayyubi, the citadel later served as a military fortress during the Soran Emirate. It features four towers, 18 chambers, two courtyards, a water reservoir, and defensive walls — architectural elements that highlight its role as a strategic outpost in Kurdistan’s medieval history.

A team of conservation experts and engineers is currently overseeing the renovation, which aims to preserve the site’s authenticity while making it accessible as a major cultural and tourism destination.

Once completed, the Dwin Citadel is expected to become one of Kurdistan’s most prominent heritage landmarks, drawing local and international visitors and contributing to the cultural revival of the region.

The Dwin Dam project is part of the KRG’s broader strategy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Barzani, to strengthen water infrastructure, promote agricultural productivity, and expand eco-tourism across the region.

The government has increased investment in dams, irrigation systems, and rural development initiatives that safeguard water resources and boost local economies.

Through projects like the Dwin Dam and the Green Belt initiative, the Kurdistan Region continues to move toward a future of environmental sustainability and self-reliance — a vision that Prime Minister Barzani has described as essential to building a “resilient and thriving Kurdistan for generations to come.”