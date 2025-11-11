IHEC to Announce Preliminary Election Results on Wednesday

Omar noted that political parties and candidates have 72 hours following the announcement to submit complaints or appeals regarding the results. After this window closes, the IHEC will review and investigate the contested ballot boxes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region Electoral Board of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), announced on Tuesday that the preliminary results of the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections will be released on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Omar noted that political parties and candidates have 72 hours following the announcement to submit complaints or appeals regarding the results. After this window closes, the IHEC will review and investigate the contested ballot boxes.

He stressed that any confirmed violations would result in appropriate legal penalties for those responsible, underscoring the IHEC’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity throughout the electoral process.

Earlier, IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai stated in a press conference that election day proceeded smoothly, highlighting the strong coordination between the IHEC, the High Election Security Committee, and Iraq’s security ministries throughout the process.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

According to the Iraqi IHEC, more than 20 million citizens are eligible to vote nationwide, including over 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.