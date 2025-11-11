IHEC Spox Confirms Smooth Voting Process Across Iraq in Parliamentary Elections

She added that the IHEC would not hold a press conference on Tuesday night, indicating that further updates would be provided once the verification process is complete.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Tuesday that the voting process for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament was successfully carried out across all provinces without technical complications.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai stated that election day proceeded smoothly, highlighting the strong coordination between the IHEC, the High Election Security Committee, and Iraq’s security ministries throughout the process.

She noted that the IHEC had now begun the final stages of verifying the results.

“The commission is currently completing procedures for the manual counting and sorting of votes to ensure they match the electronic results,” Ghalai said.

She added that the IHEC would not hold a press conference on Tuesday night, indicating that further updates would be provided once the verification process is complete.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

According to the Iraqi IHEC, more than 20 million citizens are eligible to vote nationwide, including over 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.