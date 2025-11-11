KDP Dominates Iraq and Kurdistan Region Vote with Over One Million Ballots in Parliamentary Elections

The Kurdistan Democratic Party secures the highest number of votes nationwide, reaffirming its leading role in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s political landscape.

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the dominant political force in both the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq in the latest parliamentary elections, winning more than 1,080,000 votes — the highest total of any party in the country, according to preliminary results obtained by Kurdistan24.

Jumana Ghalai, spokesperson for Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), told Kurdistan24 that the commission will announce the official turnout rates and preliminary nationwide results for both the general and special voting rounds on Wednesday evening, November 12, 2025.

The sixth round of Iraq’s parliamentary elections saw special voting for security personnel and other categories on Sunday (Nov. 9) and general voting across all provinces on Tuesday (Nov. 11).

According to IHEC data, turnout was notably high — 82.42 percent in the special vote and approximately 54.5 percent in the general vote — marking one of the strongest participation rates in recent years.

Preliminary figures from both rounds show the KDP leading with 1,080,697 votes, far surpassing all other parties across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. At the level of Kurdistan Region provinces, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) followed with 536,759 votes, while the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) came third with 166,474 votes.

They were followed by the National Stance Movement (NSM) with 154,404 votes, the New Generation Movement (NGM) with 137,808 votes, the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) with 48,411 votes, and the People’s Front (PF) with 20,856 votes.

Within the Kurdistan Region, the KDP secured commanding victories, reaffirming its position as the region’s strongest political force. Nationally, its vote total placed it first across Iraq — a remarkable achievement for a regional party competing in a fragmented national landscape.

However, Iraq’s multi-constituency electoral system — under which each province represents a separate voting district — continues to disadvantage high-turnout areas like the Kurdistan Region.

Despite winning over one million votes, the KDP is projected to secure around 29 parliamentary seats, while Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s bloc, with fewer than 200,000 votes, is expected to win around 18 seats.

KDP leaders, including party leader, president Masoud Barzani, have long decried the system as “unfair,” arguing that it distorts representation and diminishes the influence of voters in regions with higher turnout.

The party has renewed its calls for amending the election law to ensure proportional representation and fair seat allocation across Iraq.

The Independent High Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the full preliminary results of both the general and special voting rounds at 6:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, as political negotiations begin to shape Iraq’s next government.

The KDP’s strong nationwide performance is expected to bolster its influence in upcoming coalition talks and reaffirm its pivotal role in Iraq’s post-election political landscape.