DEM Party Calls for Immediate Release of Selahattin Demirtas, Urges Parliamentary Visit to Imrali Island

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has renewed its call for the immediate release of imprisoned Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, urging Turkish authorities to comply with rulings issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, DEM Party spokesperson Aysegul Dogan said Demirtas' continued imprisonment is unlawful and must end without further delay.

“Release orders must be implemented, and practical steps must be taken,” Dogan stated. “The necessary actions are clear, yet they are not being taken. The unlawful conduct that has persisted for nine years continues to be upheld. Selahattin Demirtas' detention must end without further delay.”

Dogan also called on the parliamentary commission to visit Imrali Island, where Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan has been imprisoned since 1999.

“The commission shouldn’t hesitate. On the contrary, failing to go would mean missing a significant opportunity,” she said. “The ruling bloc should clearly present its stance on this matter, leaving no room for debate. The Speaker of Parliament recently announced that the commission would convene on this agenda, and we believe this should have led to a decision to visit Imrali.”

In recent days, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that the court is currently reviewing the case concerning the possible release of Demirtas and other political figures, adding that “we are all waiting together” for the decision.

Demirtas, the former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been imprisoned since 2016 on charges related to terrorism, which he and his supporters strongly deny. The ECHR has repeatedly ruled that his continued detention violates his fundamental rights and has called for his release.