PM Barzani Meets New Jordanian Consul General, Vows to Deepen Bilateral Ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the newly appointed Consul General of the Kingdom of Jordan in the Kurdistan Region, Ziad Issa Batarseh, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Batarseh on assuming his new post and underlined the importance of the longstanding relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan. He reiterated the KRG’s full support for strengthening cooperation and expanding relations in various sectors.

For his part, Consul General Batarseh conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II and the Jordanian Prime Minister to Prime Minister Barzani. He expressed Jordan’s commitment to enhancing ties with the Kurdistan Region and fostering collaboration in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

Jordan has maintained a consulate general in Erbil since 2011.

Jordanian Prime Minister Marouf Bakhit visited the Kurdistan Region with a delegation that included the Ministers of agriculture, trade and industry, and energy and natural resources, as well as four other ministers. During the visit, seven Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the two parties. Jordanian King Abdullah II and President Masoud Barzani have met on five occasions: March 2007, May 2014, May 2015, February 2016, and May 2017. In January 2019, President Masoud Barzani visited Jordan and met with King Abdullah II for regional talks.