Kurdistan Region President Congratulates Sulaimani on 241st Anniversary, Highlights City’s Cultural Legacy

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday issued a congratulatory message marking the 241st anniversary of the founding of Sulaimani, praising the city’s enduring cultural, literary, and political significance within the Kurdish nation.

In his statement, President Barzani extended “warm congratulations to the beloved city of Sulaimani, the capital of culture and the center of literature and art, as well as to all the wonderful people of the city.” He described Sulaimani as a place that has “consistently served as a source of influence, appreciation, and pride for the Kurdish people,” adding that he wishes the city and the wider Kurdistan Region “continued progress, development, prosperity, and peace.”

Founded in 1784 by Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, Sulaimani quickly evolved into a hub of Kurdish intellectual life. Historically home to poets, journalists, political figures, and cultural institutions, the city has long been regarded as a center of enlightenment and artistic expression.

Over the centuries, Sulaimani has played a vital role in shaping Kurdish identity and political thought, serving as a base for literary movements, civil society activism, and opposition voices. Its universities, cultural centers, and media outlets continue to influence Kurdish discourse today.

Sulaimani was designated a Creative City of Literature by UNESCO in 2019 because of its rich cultural heritage and literary history. This initiative aims to preserve and promote Kurdish culture through literature and the arts.

President Barzani’s message comes as the city celebrates more than two centuries of cultural and political contributions that remain central to the modern Kurdish experience.