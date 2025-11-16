President Barzani, South Korean Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Ties After KDP Election Victory

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the Kurdish and South Korean people, noting the positive view many Kurds hold toward South Korea and its citizens.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Sunday received South Korea’s Ambassador to Iraq, Lee Jun-il, in the Pirmam district of Erbil, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting, also attended by South Korean Consul General in Erbil Seungcheol Lim, came as Ambassador Lee congratulated Barzani on the KDP’s strong performance in the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections. He praised the Kurdistan Region’s progress in recent years, noting that ties between the Korean and Kurdish people—first established during the deployment of South Korea’s Zaytun (Olive) Division in Erbil—have since expanded across the investment, technology, and development sectors. Lee expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation.

The Zaytun Division was a combined infantry unit of the Korean Army that operated in Iraq from September 2004 to December 2008. Its mission included carrying out humanitarian aid, humanitarian intervention, and peacekeeping efforts. The division provided medical assistance to local populations, ensured security for civilians affected by the conflict in Erbil, and engaged in various reconstruction tasks as part of South Korea's contribution to the Iraq War.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the Kurdish and South Korean people, noting the positive view many Kurds hold toward South Korea and its citizens. He also reflected on the history of the Kurdish people’s struggle, stressing that nations with determination ultimately achieve progress and success.

The talks additionally touched on Iraq’s post-election political process and the ongoing threat of terrorism to regional stability.

South Korea is actively assisting the Kurdistan Region in developing its public sector by providing training and technical support.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) aims to utilize South Korea's expertise in economic modernization and industrialization to create a more self-sustaining economy.

Additionally, South Korean companies such as LG and Hyundai have established a presence in the Kurdistan Region.

In 2016, South Korea upgraded its diplomatic mission in the Kurdistan Region from a representative office to a consulate.