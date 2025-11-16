President Masoud Barzani to Headline MEPS Forum 2025 as Kurdistan Hosts High-Level Regional Leaders

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani among top officials attending the Nov. 17–19 gathering, reinforcing MEPS as a premier platform for regional dialogue and global engagement.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum 2025 will open in Erbil with the participation of President Masoud Barzani, the Supreme Leader of Kurdistan, and one of the region’s most influential leaders. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani is also set to attend the high-profile gathering, which will run from Nov. 17 to 19 and further underscores the Kurdistan Region’s growing role as a hub for regional diplomacy and international dialogue.

President Barzani’s participation in MEPS 2025 carries significant weight, as his remarks and messages are closely watched by national, regional, and international leaders. As a central figure in Kurdish and Iraqi politics for decades, his insights on security, diplomacy, and regional stability often shape discussions and influence policy decisions.

Delegates and policymakers attending the forum routinely consider his perspectives when assessing the political landscape of Iraq and the broader Middle East, highlighting the strategic importance of his presence at the gathering.

President Barzani's participation brings significant political weight to this year's forum. As a central figure in Kurdish politics and a longtime advocate of peace, coexistence, and dialogue, his presence reinforces the strategic importance of MEPS during a period of shifting regional alignments.

MEPS has, in recent years, emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, economic, and governance challenges. Organized annually at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region, the forum attracts heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, diplomats, global experts, policymakers, academics, and business leaders from around the world.

The conference is known for its open, in-depth discussions on regional stability, counterterrorism coordination, economic diversification, climate challenges, energy transitions, and the future of partnerships across the Middle East.

It also serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner.

The attendance of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani adds further momentum to the gathering. His engagement signals Baghdad’s recognition of MEPS as a credible platform for advancing regional cooperation and strengthening Iraq’s international relationships through events hosted in the Kurdistan Region.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.

As MEPS Forum 2025 continues through Nov. 19, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation in security, economic integration, post-conflict stabilization, and regional development — reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.