PM Masrour Barzani, UK Ambassador Discuss Post-Election Iraq, Stressing Constitutional Commitments

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Iraq, Irfan Siddiq, in Erbil on Sunday, for talks that focused on Iraq’s political landscape following the federal parliamentary elections and the next phase in forming both federal and regional governments.

The British Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful conduct of the elections, expressing hopes that the final results would help consolidate security, deepen stability, and improve the quality of public services delivered to citizens across Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that what matters most to the Kurdistan Region is the platform and program of the incoming federal cabinet, particularly its commitment to the Iraqi constitution and to all agreements previously signed between Erbil and Baghdad. He reiterated that the next federal government must work toward radical, sustainable solutions to the longstanding disputes between the two sides.

Both sides discussed the new political environment created by the federal election results, with Prime Minister Barzani noting that this “new reality” will directly influence the process of forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government.

The two officials agreed on the importance of expediting the formation of the new regional cabinet, stressing that clarity in Baghdad’s political trajectory will help shape the pace of developments in Erbil.

The meeting comes one year after the Prime Minister received the UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in late November 2024. That meeting highlighted the strength of the Kurdistan Region’s partnership with the United Kingdom, with discussions focused on bilateral ties, countering irregular migration, and confronting security challenges.

Home Secretary Cooper at the time congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections, describing the process as “a successful democratic exercise,” and reaffirmed the UK’s view of the Kurdistan Region as an essential strategic partner.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Britain’s continued support and emphasized the KRG’s commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including reforms in digital governance, public-service modernization, and development of the banking system—especially through the “My Account” project.

The latest discussions between Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Siddiq reflect Erbil’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with key international partners as Iraq enters a new political phase. With federal election results reshaping alliances and expectations, the Kurdistan Region continues to emphasize constitutional adherence, constructive dialogue, and stable government formation as essential pillars for the period ahead.