Jordan, US Reaffirm Support for Aleppo Ceasefire, Civilian Protection Amid Continued Clashes

Jordan and the United States reaffirmed support for consolidating the Aleppo ceasefire, peaceful SDF withdrawal, and civilian protection, urging implementation of the March 10 agreement as clashes continue, according to Kurdistan24 sources.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Jordan and the United States reaffirmed their support for efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire in Aleppo, ensuring the peaceful withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and guaranteeing the protection of all civilians, during high-level talks held in Amman on Friday.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received US Special Envoy for Syria Ambassador Thomas Barrack to discuss the latest developments in Syria within the framework of ongoing coordination between the two countries.

According to the official statement, the talks focused on supporting the Syrian government’s efforts to ensure Syria’s security, sovereignty, unity, and stability, as well as safeguarding the rights and safety of all Syrian citizens.

Developments in Aleppo featured prominently in the discussions. Safadi and Barrack reaffirmed Jordan’s and the United States’ commitment to backing initiatives aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire, securing the peaceful withdrawal of the SDF from Aleppo, and ensuring the security and protection of civilians. Both sides emphasized the need for the immediate implementation of the March 10, 2025 agreement, which both the Syrian government and the SDF had previously committed to.

The two officials also confirmed the continuation of joint efforts to implement the roadmap adopted on September 16, 2025, aimed at ending the crisis in Sweida and stabilizing southern Syria. The roadmap underscores the necessity of reaching a comprehensive resolution to the situation in the province.

The renewed diplomatic push comes as Kurdish officials signal readiness to take steps to reduce tensions on the ground. Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of the North and East Syria Region, stated that Kurdish forces are prepared to relocate from Sheikh Maqsoud toward the eastern Euphrates.

Ahmed said the move reflects preparedness to respond to political and security developments following days of intense clashes in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods, particularly Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh, which have placed existing local arrangements and broader dialogue between Kurdish forces and Damascus under renewed scrutiny.

However, Kurdistan24 sources indicated that clashes remain ongoing in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods, with no clear signs of de-escalation at the time of writing, despite parallel diplomatic efforts and political statements aimed at calming the situation.

As regional and international actors press for ceasefire consolidation and political implementation, continued fighting on the ground underscores the fragility of current arrangements and the urgency of translating diplomatic commitments into tangible security for civilians.