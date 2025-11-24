Kurdistan Region President, Ayad Allawi Discuss Political Developments in Iraq

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on the results of the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Ayad Allawi, President of the Iraqi National Accord, and his accompanying delegation, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on the results of the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections. They also exchanged views on ongoing dialogues among political parties and the steps being taken toward forming the next federal government.

President Barzani and Allawi emphasized the importance of continuing communication and cooperation among political forces to ensure stability and progress in the country, the statement added.

Allawi, born in 1944 in Baghdad, served as Vice President of Iraq from 2014 to 2015 and again from 2016 to 2018. Previously, he was the interim Prime Minister of Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and President of the Governing Council of Iraq in 2003.

In 1991, Allawi, along with Tahsin Muallah and Salah Omar al-Ali, founded the Iraqi National Accord (also known as Wifaq).

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), voter turnout has surpassed 55 percent — an increase compared to recent electoral cycles. The commission said the figure is based on data from most polling centers and reflects the participation of more than 12 million voters out of over 21 million eligible Iraqis.

This year’s election featured a crowded field of political contenders: 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists. In total, 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competed for seats in the 329-member parliament.

The vote was held under a revised electoral framework, introduced in response to demands that emerged from the nationwide protests of 2019–2021. The system replaced proportional representation with a single non-transferable vote mechanism, dividing the country into 83 multi-member constituencies.