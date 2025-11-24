KRG Tourism Board Reopens Applications for Tour Guides amid Rising Sector Growth

The initiative comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, continues to prioritize the development of the tourism sector.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Board of Tourism has reopened applications for tour guides after an initial recruitment phase failed to produce candidates meeting key qualifications, spokesperson Ibrahim Abdulmajid told Kurdistan24 on Monday.

Abdulmajid said the board has spent more than a year working to assign tour guides across all departments, with requirements that applicants must hold a degree in tourism and be proficient in at least one foreign language. “After receiving all the CVs and interviewing candidates, we found that, unfortunately, none met these requirements,” he said.

As a result, the board has asked local tourism departments at universities to encourage interested individuals to apply, noting that the Board of Tourism will assist in facilitating the process. He added that all tourism centers and companies will receive support in identifying freelance job opportunities for qualified guides.

The initiative comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, continues to prioritize the development of the tourism sector. Under this cabinet, 80 major tourism projects have been implemented, generating more than 20,000 jobs—80% of which have gone to local residents.

Officials say the expanded recruitment drive aims to ensure the region has the skilled workforce needed to support its rapidly growing tourism industry.

The recruitment drive reflects the government's commitment to creating a sustainable tourism sector that benefits the local economy and provides long-term employment opportunities. By equipping residents with the necessary skills and support, the initiative aims to position the Kurdistan Region as a leading destination for both domestic and international tourists.