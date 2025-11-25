KRG Unveils 16-Day Initiative to Combat Online Abuse; Interior Minister Issues Strong Warning

KRG Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed launches a campaign against digital violence, declaring it a crime equal to physical assault and promising strict enforcement.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a definitive and sweeping policy statement that marks a new era in the Kurdistan Region’s approach to social security and human rights, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Rebar Ahmed, officially announced on Tuesday that the government is drawing a hard line against electronic harassment.

Speaking at the launch of the annual 16-day campaign to combat violence against women, Ahmed delivered a comprehensive address that reframed "digital violence" not merely as a social nuisance, but as a severe criminal offense comparable in impact to physical assault.

In a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials, international partners, and civil society leaders, the Minister pledged the full weight of the Ministry’s resources to protect the dignity and safety of women and girls, signaling that the digital space is no longer a lawless frontier for predators.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for the region, where technological adoption has surged, bringing with it both connectivity and new vulnerabilities.

Under the resonant slogan "Together to combat electronic violence against women and girls," this year’s campaign explicitly targets the increasing dangers lurking within the digital sphere.

Minister Ahmed articulated a vision where the protection of women extends beyond the physical walls of the home and into the virtual world, asserting that the expansion of social networks has introduced a new breed of threat—intimidation, extortion, and psychological pressure—that requires a sophisticated and unwavering state response.

Redefining Violence in the Digital Age

In his keynote address, Minister Rebar Ahmed challenged the traditional definitions of harm, arguing persuasively that the scars left by digital abuse are as deep and damaging as those left by physical blows.

"The impact of digital violence is no less than physical violence," the Minister stressed, elaborating that while the method of delivery may be virtual, the consequences—fear, reputational damage, and psychological trauma—are undeniably real.

He described how the weaponization of private images, materials, and personal information is used to create intense psychological pressure on women, threatening not only their present peace of mind but their future prospects in society.

By formally categorizing these acts as crimes rather than mere social disputes, the Ministry of Interior is signaling a zero-tolerance policy. The Minister assured the public that the government treats these infractions with the gravity they deserve.

"That is why we in the Ministry of Interior consider it our duty and responsibility to protect women and girls from this kind of humiliation," Ahmed stated, positioning the state as the primary shield against this modern form of aggression.

Operational Success: Hundreds Arrested, Lives Saved

Moving beyond rhetoric, the Minister provided a detailed account of the practical steps the KRG has taken to enforce this policy.

He revealed that the Ministry of Interior has made significant capital and strategic investments to upgrade the technical capabilities of the police force and the Directorate of Criminal Evidence Investigation.

These upgrades have empowered law enforcement to navigate the complexities of the internet, tracking down perpetrators who often hide behind screens and anonymity.

The results of this strategic pivot have been tangible and life-saving. Minister Ahmed disclosed that "hundreds of online criminals and criminal groups have been arrested," and their cases have been meticulously prepared and sent to the courts.

This crackdown has had a direct humanitarian impact, with the Minister noting that the interventions have saved the lives of "dozens of women and girls" who were in imminent danger.

This operational success, he argued, has been fundamental in fostering a renewed sense of trust between the citizens and the security agencies, proving that the government is capable of evolving to meet 21st-century threats.

Protecting Women in the Political Sphere

A significant portion of the Minister’s speech was dedicated to the intersection of women’s rights and political participation.

Highlighting the directives of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Ahmed noted that the ninth cabinet has made serious, concerted efforts to expand the circle of women's participation in political and administrative spheres. However, he acknowledged that visibility often brings vulnerability.

To ensure that women could step into leadership roles without fear, the government implemented specific protective measures during the critical election cycles of the past two years.

Referring to the Kurdistan parliamentary elections in 2024 and the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections in 2025, Minister Ahmed detailed the creation of a special committee dedicated to supporting female candidates.

This initiative was designed to ensure that women could campaign freely, using both electronic platforms and traditional public spaces without facing the barrage of harassment that often targets female politicians. The Higher Security Committee for supervising elections was given strict instructions: anyone found harassing candidates would face immediate legal accountability.

This proactive stance underscores the KRG's commitment to democratic principles, ensuring that intimidation tactics cannot be used to silence women's voices in the governance of the country.

A Call for Shared Responsibility

While the Ministry of Interior has ramped up its enforcement, Minister Ahmed was clear that the government cannot fight this battle in isolation. He issued a broad call to action, framing the fight against digital violence as a "shared responsibility" that requires the active participation of every sector of society.

"No government and no ministry, and also no security force alone can combat digital violence," he admitted frankly.

The Minister called upon journalists, writers, teachers, parents, social media activists, and technology experts to join the front lines of this cultural shift. He emphasized the role of education, urging schools and families to equip the next generation with the knowledge of digital self-protection.

He also appealed to civil society organizations to raise awareness and provide crucial support systems for victims. The goal, he articulated, is to create a unified societal front that stands with "one voice and one position" against harassment, humiliation, and the spread of false information.

Media Ethics and the Power of the Narrative

A central theme of the event was the critical role of the media in shaping the environment in which women live.

Minister Ahmed addressed the attendees, which included representatives from the Kurdistan Journalists' Syndicate and various media organizations, reminding them of the weight their words carry.

"A responsible journalist can protect the life and dignity of a woman. An irresponsible post can harm a woman's trust and dignity," he cautioned. He urged media professionals to adhere to high ethical standards, protecting the privacy and specificity of individuals rather than exploiting them for engagement.

This sentiment was echoed and expanded upon by Dr. Khanzad Ahmed, the Secretary-General of the High Council for Women's Affairs, who also spoke at the event.

In a poignant address, Dr. Khanzad Ahmed emphasized that "silence and the telling of harmful texts must no longer be an obstacle" to equality. She announced that this year’s campaign is focusing heavily on the media's role because the stories told, the language chosen, and the images published are what ultimately shape public opinion, culture, and security.

Dr. Khanzad Ahmed critiqued the historical portrayal of women's experiences, noting that survivors are often blamed, their voices marginalized, or their traumatic stories exploited for commercial and political gain.

She labeled such practices as not only immoral but actively harmful, as they deepen discrimination and weaken survivors' trust in the institutions meant to protect them.

To address this, she announced that the High Council for Women and Development, in cooperation with journalists and relevant parties, has prepared a comprehensive "code of conduct" to guide the ethical reporting of women's issues, ensuring that the media becomes a tool for empowerment rather than victimization.

A Promise of Safety and Justice

As the ceremony concluded, Minister Rebar Ahmed offered a personal assurance to the women and girls of the Kurdistan Region.

He reiterated that every report of an online threat is treated as a "serious threat" and investigated with professional rigor. He stressed that safety is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and that this right extends to the home, the workplace, society at large, and the digital world.

"In the end, we send a clear message to everyone: digital violence has no place in our society," Minister Ahmed declared in his closing remarks. "Let us all work together to protect our women and the future of our girls."

The launch of this campaign represents a significant milestone in the Kurdistan Region's human rights journey. By acknowledging the severity of digital crimes and mobilizing resources to combat them, the KRG is setting a precedent that the dignity of its citizens will be defended across all domains.

As the 16-day campaign unfolds, the message from Erbil is unmistakable: the virtual immunity of online abusers has come to an end, and the state stands ready to enforce a safer, more respectful digital environment for all.