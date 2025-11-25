PM Masrour Barzani Hosts French Ambassador in Erbil Amid Iraq Government Formation Talks

Prime Minister highlights new momentum in forming the regional cabinet amid Iraq’s post-election negotiations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Patrick Durel, France’s ambassador to Iraq, in Erbil on Tuesday, for discussions focused on Iraq’s political landscape and the ongoing talks for the formation of the regional government.

The meeting, which also included Yann Braem, France’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, covered the broader situation in Iraq following the recent parliamentary elections.

Senior Officials exchanged views on the challenges and prospects of establishing a new Iraqi federal cabinet, highlighting the importance of dialogue and consensus-building among the country’s political blocs.

Prime Minister Barzani also provided updates on efforts to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) cabinet, stressing that a “new momentum” has been achieved in the process of government formation.

He underscored the regional administration’s commitment to completing the cabinet-building phase promptly, ensuring that the Kurdistan Region continues to function effectively while maintaining stability in Iraq.

The meeting comes amid a delicate post-election period in Iraq. Parliamentary elections earlier this month produced a fragmented legislature, with no single bloc holding a clear majority.

Political parties across the spectrum are now negotiating to form a federal government, a process complicated by longstanding divisions between Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties, as well as the influence of regional powers.

Within the Kurdistan Region, the KRG has also been navigating internal political negotiations to finalize its cabinet, balancing representation among the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and other smaller parties. The leadership of Masrour Barzani has emphasized stability and economic development as priorities, particularly in the context of broader federal-level negotiations.

France’s engagement, represented by Ambassador Durel and Consul General Braem, signals continued European interest in Iraq’s political stabilization and the Kurdistan Region’s development.

Paris has historically supported initiatives aimed at fostering political dialogue, security cooperation, and economic partnerships in both Iraq and the Kurdish Region.

The meeting reflects a coordinated effort by regional and international actors to encourage constructive dialogue and accelerate the formation of functional governments at both the federal and regional levels.

The KRG has cultivated a longstanding partnership with France, rooted in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Paris has consistently supported initiatives to strengthen democratic institutions in the Kurdistan Region, invest in infrastructure projects, and foster private-sector development, particularly in energy, construction, and technology.

French engagement also extends to security and counterterrorism collaboration, with both sides sharing intelligence and training programs to combat regional threats.

France’s active diplomacy in Erbil underscores its strategic interest in maintaining a stable and autonomous Kurdistan Region, positioning Paris as a key partner capable of influencing both regional stability and Baghdad-level negotiations.