In Erbil, President Barzani and French Amb. Durel Outline Roadmap for the Next KRG Government

President Barzani met French Ambassador Patrick Durel in Pirmam, discussing government formation and praising France's historical role in the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic convening underscoring the enduring relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the French Republic, President Masoud Barzani welcomed a high-level French delegation to Pirmam on Tuesday. The meeting served as a platform to discuss the critical political transitions currently unfolding across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region following the recent elections, with President Barzani offering high praise for the "historical role" France has played in the region.

The French delegation was led by Patrick Durel, the French Ambassador to Baghdad, and included the presence of Yann Braem, the French Consul General in Erbil.

According to the formal statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the atmosphere of the meeting was marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to stability.

Ambassador Durel began the proceedings by extending his warm congratulations to President Barzani on the success of the recent elections, highlighting the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise as a pivotal moment for the region’s political development.

Looking toward the immediate future, the French Ambassador expressed Paris's sincere hope that the upcoming phase of political engagement would be fruitful.

Specifically, Durel emphasized the necessity for discussions and negotiations between the various political forces and parties—both within the Kurdistan Region and across federal Iraq—to proceed in an "effective manner."

The ultimate goal of these dialogues, the Ambassador noted, must be the establishment of a robust and effective government capable of meeting the rising aspirations and demands of the people of Iraq.

The agenda of the meeting at the Barzani Headquarters was comprehensive, touching upon the broader geopolitical landscape.

President Barzani and the French diplomats engaged in a deep exchange regarding the general situation in Iraq and the wider region, analyzing the latest political developments and changes within the Iraqi political process.

Central to these discussions was the imperative of maintaining stability in the region during this transitional period.

Furthermore, the dialogue delved into the specific dynamics of the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the state of relations between the various Kurdistani political forces, acknowledging the complexity of the current political terrain.

For his part, President Masoud Barzani expressed profound gratitude to the delegation. He took the opportunity to thank and praise the "historical role of France," acknowledging the consistent support and engagement Paris has maintained with the Kurdish people and Iraq over the decades.

This acknowledgment served to reaffirm the strategic depth of the relationship between Erbil and Paris, which has long been a pillar of the Kurdistan Region’s international diplomacy.

Turning to the mechanics of the current political transition, President Barzani shed light on the latest status of discussions and negotiations following the election process for the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

He provided the delegation with insights into the interactions between Iraqi political forces and parties as they navigate the post-election landscape. Additionally, regarding the domestic front, President Barzani outlined the clear position of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) concerning the formation of the new KRG cabinet.

He reiterated that the KDP is committed to forming the new regional government through a process of constructive dialogue with other political forces and parties in Kurdistan, ensuring a cooperative approach to governance.