President Barzani, U.S. CDA Discuss Iraq’s Post-Election Landscape, KRG–Baghdad Relations

President Barzani met a US delegation in Pirmam, stressing the new Iraqi government must reflect the people's will and adhere to the constitution.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic convening held at the Barzani Headquarters in Pirmam, President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received a high-level American delegation in Pirmam, headed by Joshua Harris, the Chargé d'Affaires of the American Embassy in Baghdad, to discuss the critical post-election landscape of Iraq.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, centered on the complex process of forming a new federal government in Baghdad, with President Barzani delivering a clear message that the next cabinet must be fundamentally rooted in the constitution and accurately reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

The American delegation was headed by Joshua Harris, the Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) of the American Embassy in Baghdad, and included Gwendolyn Green, the American Consul General in Erbil.

According to a formal statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the discussions covered a wide array of pressing political issues, ranging from the recent success of the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections to the future of relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the Chargé d'Affaires of the American Embassy extended his congratulations to President Barzani on the successful execution of the election process for the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

Harris expressed his gratitude to President Barzani for his pivotal efforts in ensuring the success of the democratic process.

The dialogue then shifted to the practical steps required in the post-election phase, specifically focusing on the movements of Iraqi political parties as they navigate the negotiations necessary for the formation of the new cabinet of the federal government of Iraq.

For his part, President Barzani welcomed the guest delegation and provided his assessment of the current political phase in Iraq.

He shed light on the intricacies of the government formation process, emphasizing that the stability and legitimacy of the next administration depend on its adherence to legal and democratic principles.

President Barzani stressed that the formation of the new cabinet must reflect the will of the entire Iraqi people, inclusive of all its components, and must be strictly based on the constitution to ensure justice and partnership.

The meeting also addressed internal political developments within the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani stressed the importance of the ongoing political dialogue, confirming the continuation of discussions between all Kurdistani parties aimed at the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In another segment of the meeting, the two sides broadened the scope of their discussion to include the changes and challenges facing the region in general.

Both President Barzani and the American delegation agreed on the necessity of the advancement and continuation of the robust relations between the United States, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq, affirming a mutual commitment to cooperation amidst the evolving regional dynamics.