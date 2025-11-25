PM Barzani, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Hold Talks on Iraq’s Government Formation

PM Masrour Barzani and US Envoy Harris agreed on a service-oriented Iraqi government, KRG budget rights, and resuming oil exports via Ceyhan.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a pivotal diplomatic engagement underscoring the strategic partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a high-level American delegation on Tuesday led by Joshua Harris, the Chargé d'Affaires of the American Embassy in Iraq.

The meeting focused heavily on the critical next steps for the country following the recent parliamentary elections, culminating in a mutual agreement on the urgent necessity of forming a service-oriented government in Baghdad that respects the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and the federal system.

The discussions in Erbil, attended by U.S. Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Gwendolyn Green, covered a broad spectrum of issues ranging from the development of bilateral relations to the general political situation across Iraq.

According to the statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the dialogue centered on the sensitive and complex negotiations currently underway among political factions regarding the formation of the new Iraqi cabinet.

Both Prime Minister Barzani and Chargé d'Affaires Harris aligned on a core vision for the future administration: that it must serve all citizens and components of Iraq without discrimination. This consensus highlights a shared desire for stability and governance that prioritizes public service over sectarian or partisan divides.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the economic and energy files that have long been points of contention between Erbil and Baghdad. Both sides reached an agreement on the absolute necessity of providing the financial entitlements and the budget share of the Kurdistan Region from the general budget of Iraq.

Furthermore, the two leaders emphasized the critical need for the continuation of the export of the Kurdistan Region's oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, a vital economic lifeline that impacts the broader energy stability of the region.

These discussions reflect a continued U.S. engagement in resolving the disputes that have historically strained relations between the federal government and the KRG.

In addition to the political and economic roadmap for the coming months, the meeting served as a platform to review the internal progress of the Kurdistan Region.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the American Embassy took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Barzani for the robust reforms implemented by the Kurdistan Regional Government across various sectors.

Harris specifically highlighted the advancements in the financial field, expressing the United States' continued support for those reforms as a means to strengthen the Region's institutional capacity and economic resilience.

This meeting with Prime Minister Barzani was part of a broader diplomatic effort by the U.S. delegation on Tuesday to engage with the top leadership of the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier in the day, the American envoys traveled to Pirmam to meet with President Masoud Barzani at the Barzani Headquarters. In that significant convening, the dialogue similarly focused on the post-election landscape, with Chargé d'Affaires Harris extending congratulations to President Barzani on the successful execution of the election process for the Iraqi Council of Representatives and thanking him for his pivotal efforts in ensuring the democratic process succeeded.

During the meeting in Pirmam, President Barzani provided the delegation with his assessment of the current political phase, shedding light on the intricacies of the government formation process.

He delivered a clear message that the stability and legitimacy of the next administration depend entirely on its adherence to legal and democratic principles.

President Barzani stressed to the delegation that the formation of the new cabinet must reflect the will of the entire Iraqi people, inclusive of all its components, and must be strictly based on the constitution to ensure justice and partnership.

The engagements on Tuesday also touched upon the internal political developments within the Kurdistan Region itself. President Barzani confirmed to the delegation the importance of the ongoing political dialogue, noting that discussions are continuing between all Kurdistani parties aimed at the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Both the meeting with President Barzani and the subsequent discussion with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the mutual commitment to advancing the robust relations between the United States, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq amidst the evolving challenges facing the region.