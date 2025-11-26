ICHR Seeks Information on Detained Journalist Karwan Kalari, Launches Follow-Up Inquiry

The commission stressed that authorities have a responsibility to inform relatives of detainees about the reasons for an arrest and any legal procedures underway. It called on security forces to provide transparent updates regarding Kalari’s situation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) on Wednesday urged the Garmiyan Independent Administration to disclose information about the whereabouts and legal status of journalist Karwan Kalari, who was reportedly detained by security forces earlier this week.

In a statement, the commission said it began following the case immediately after receiving reports of Kalari’s arrest in Garmiyan. The ICHR’s local office contacted regional security agencies and the journalists’ union to obtain clarification, but no official explanation has yet been provided to the journalist’s family or the public.

The commission stressed that authorities have a responsibility to inform relatives of detainees about the reasons for an arrest and any legal procedures underway. It called on security forces to provide transparent updates regarding Kalari’s situation.

The ICHR affirmed that it would continue to monitor the case closely and would maintain communication with relevant institutions until full information is released.

The ICHR, an independent watchdog mandated to safeguard human rights and civil liberties, frequently steps in to request transparency from authorities and advocate for due process.

Kalari’s detention has drawn swift attention from rights observers and media organizations, who are pressing for immediate clarification to ensure the journalist’s legal protections are upheld.