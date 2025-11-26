President Barzani Meets KDP-S Delegation, Reaffirms Kurdish Unity and Dialogue

President Masoud Barzani met with KDP-S leadership, reaffirming the need for Kurdish unity and dialogue in Western Kurdistan. Discussions focused on political developments and peaceful resolution of Kurdish rights within Syria's future.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday, received the Secretary and members of the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Syria (KDP-S), in a meeting held in Pirmam to discuss the latest political developments in Syria and the evolving dynamics within the Kurdish political landscape.

According to a statement from the Barzani headquarters, the discussions included an exchange of views on the situation in Syria, with both sides emphasizing the necessity of preserving unity, cohesion, and a shared political vision among Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria). The meeting also underscored the importance of adopting dialogue and understanding—both among Kurdish parties and between Kurdish representatives and the Syrian government.

The Secretary of KDP–S, who also serves as the President of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCs), participated in the meeting alongside other senior members.

The meeting comes one week after a significant gathering on Nov. 19, 2025, during which President Barzani stressed the importance of patience, harmony, and unity among Kurdish political forces and parties. He reiterated that the rights of the Kurdish people must not be violated and should be safeguarded through democratic and peaceful means within the framework of a new Syria.

According to a statement released by Barzani’s headquarters regarding the Nov. 19 meeting, President Barzani received:

-Mohammed Ismail, President of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCs) and Secretary of KDP–S

-Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

-Osman Baydemir, Kurdish politician from Northern Kurdistan (Southeast Türkiye)

The delegation expressed gratitude to President Barzani for his role in defending the just national cause of the Kurdish people. Both sides exchanged views on political developments in Syria and the broader region.

President Barzani affirmed that the Kurdish issue must be resolved through democratic dialogue and peaceful political processes, stressing that the mistakes of the past must not be repeated. He underscored that unity among Kurdish forces remains essential to achieving a stable and fair future.

The discussions also touched upon security concerns, the dangers posed by ISIS resurgence, and the importance of supporting the peace process in Türkiye. The SDF Commander, for his part, thanked Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for the invitation to the MEPS 2025 Forum in Duhok and highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s role in supporting rapprochement and fostering unity among the parties in Western Kurdistan.