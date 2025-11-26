PM Barzani Highlights Strong Kurdistan Region–U.S. Partnership in Press Conference

Barzani underscored that the opening of the largest U.S. consulate in Erbil stands as a clear testament to the strength of bilateral relations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the Golden Technology 2 factory, emphasizing the region’s growing technological potential and the vital role of Kurdish youth in driving future innovation. The ceremony was followed by a wide-ranging press conference touching on economic, political, and diplomatic developments.

Barzani praised the capabilities of young professionals working in the smart-device manufacturing sector, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the Kurdistan Region toward a more advanced and self-sufficient future. “What pleased me most was the capability of our youth,” he said. “The work they are doing gives us great hope for a brighter future.”

A key point in his remarks was the deepening partnership between Erbil and Washington. Barzani underscored that the opening of the largest U.S. consulate in Erbil stands as a clear testament to the strength of bilateral relations. “We have very good relations, and the establishment of this consulate clearly shows our intent to continue helping each other achieve our common goals,” he said, describing the project as a strategic marker of mutual commitment.

Turning to economic issues, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated that there is no justification for Baghdad’s continued delays in releasing the Kurdistan Region’s civil servant salaries. He noted that while the federal government is beginning to distribute November salaries, the Region is still waiting for September’s payments. “It should not have taken this long,” he said, stressing that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has met all of its obligations, including non-oil revenue provisions and oil exports.

Barzani added that the KRG is pressing the federal government to send all remaining salaries before the end of the year. “We are determined not to lose any salaries,” he said, adding that any blame for the delay rests with Baghdad.

On political developments, the Prime Minister said efforts to form the KRG before the elections were postponed at the request of other parties, and that future steps will depend on post-election dynamics. He reaffirmed President Masoud Barzani’s directive to prioritize Kurdish unity—especially within Baghdad’s political landscape—and noted that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has formed a committee to negotiate with other Kurdish parties on shaping the next Iraqi government.

Regarding the Iraqi presidency, Barzani reiterated the Kurdish position: “We advocate for this post to be held by the Kurds, but an agreement must be reached among the Kurdish factions.”

The event showcased both the Kurdistan Region’s pursuit of technological advancement and its ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to safeguard stability, unity, and economic rights.