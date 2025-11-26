Kurdistan Is Building Its Future With Its Own Hands,” PM Barzani Says as He Lays Foundation Stone for Golden Technology 2

The project’s second phase boosts local production capacity, creates new jobs, and strengthens the KRG’s push to diversify the Region’s economy beyond oil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Speaking at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the second phase of the Golden Technology 2 electronics manufacturing plant in Erbil on Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani praised the project—operated by ZMC Group in partnership with the Chinese company Transsion—for producing Infinix phones and tablets inside the Kurdistan Region.

PM Barzani emphasized that such industrial ventures form a core pillar of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) strategy to diversify the economy, create sustainable jobs, and reduce reliance on oil revenues.

PM Barzani: Manufacturing Is Central to Job Creation

In his remarks, PM Barzani underscored the economic impact of the project, noting that more than 100 jobs have already been created at the factory.

Employment is expected to increase to over 400 positions with phase two. The vast majority of the workforce consists of local Kurdish young professionals, with only a small number of Chinese engineers involved.

“The manufacturing sector is one of the most important fields for creating job opportunities for the youth of Kurdistan,” he said, praising local investor Omer and all companies involved in developing the region’s industrial capabilities.

Barzani also stressed that the KRG will continue to support companies and investors who bring modern technology, international expertise, and sustainable employment to the Kurdistan Region.

He pointed to the competitive advantages of producing electronics locally, including lower costs and shorter supply chains.

Local Production, Regional Exports

KRG Investment Board spokesperson Bargasht Akreyi previously told Kurdistan24 that part of the raw materials for smartphone production is now sourced locally. Components not available in the Region are imported from China and assembled in Erbil.

Finished products will be marketed in the Kurdistan Region, the rest of Iraq, Syria, Algeria, Tunisia, and other markets where earlier batches were exported

PM Barzani noted that while foreign expertise remains important in the early phases, the KRG hopes that future stages will rely increasingly on local industrial capacity, eventually producing full devices from start to finish within the Kurdistan Region.

A New Chapter in Kurdistan’s Economic Vision

In his remarks, the Prime Minister stressed that the KRG has consistently urged foreign partners, consulates, diplomatic missions, and international companies to relocate part of their manufacturing operations to the Kurdistan Region. He emphasized that such a move benefits both sides: foreign firms gain access to a capable and energetic local workforce, while the Region strengthens its economy by hosting cost-effective production lines that can be more affordable than manufacturing elsewhere.

The prime minister concluded by reaffirming the KRG’s commitment to supporting industrial investors and strengthening the Region’s economic foundations.

“We want the manufacturing sector, like all other sectors, to reach a higher level,” he said. “With the skills, talent, and determination of our young people, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Kurdistan.”

He thanked the Chinese Consulate, investment partners, and the Ministry of Industry for their continued support, stressing that the government will remain steadfast in backing projects that drive innovation, opportunities, and long-term stability.

Kurdistan’s Industrial Shift: From Oil Dependence to Technology Manufacturing

The expansion of Golden Technology 2 comes at a time when the Kurdistan Region is intensifying efforts to broaden its economic base. Over the past three years, the KRG has encouraged investment in technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy, aiming to build a more resilient and self-sustaining economy.

The industrial sector—once marginal in the Region—has witnessed a notable rise in new factories, assembly lines, and logistics infrastructure. Officials say the electronics industry, in particular, has strong growth potential: it requires skilled labor, encourages knowledge transfer, and opens pathways for exporting high-value products.

Golden Technology 2 is among the flagship projects of this shift. Its first production line already manufactures 40,000–45,000 mobile devices per month. With the expansion, capacity is expected to surpass 100,000 units monthly, allowing Erbil to emerge as a regional hub for electronic device assembly.