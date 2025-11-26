Zakho to Host Its First International Book Fair on December 1

Kovan Hussein, the fair’s organizer, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday that the event will open on December 1 and continue for six days, welcoming visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Zakho is set to host its first-ever international book fair next month, marking a significant cultural milestone for the historic border city long known for its vibrant markets, ancient heritage, and growing academic community.

Kovan Hussein, the fair’s organizer, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday that the event will open on December 1 and continue for six days, welcoming visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition will take place at the international exhibition hall of Zakho University, a rapidly developing educational center in the city.

According to Hussein, 11 countries and 65 publishing houses have confirmed their participation. Agencies and publishers from North, East, and West Kurdistan will also be represented, offering a diverse range of books and perspectives.

He noted that after Erbil and Sulaimani, Zakho will become the third city in the Kurdistan Region to host an international book fair — a step that reflects the city’s expanding cultural landscape and its ambitions to become a regional hub for literature, learning, and artistic expression.

The fair will not be limited to book displays. Organizers say it will feature artistic performances, literary activities, and a series of discussion panels, bringing together writers, researchers, artists, and readers from across the region and beyond.

Situated on the border with Turkey and known for the iconic Delal Bridge, Zakho has in recent years invested heavily in education, culture, and tourism. The launch of its first international book fair is widely seen as an important addition to these efforts, further strengthening its role as a cultural gateway in the Kurdistan Region.