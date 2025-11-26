Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House in Downtown Washington

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed that officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of 17th and I streets, an area that includes government offices, businesses, and heavy pedestrian traffic.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Two National Guardsmen were shot on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, according to multiple officials.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed that officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of 17th and I streets, an area that includes government offices, businesses, and heavy pedestrian traffic.

“Please avoid the area as MPD and our partners work to secure the scene,” the department announced on X.

A D.C. police official said the incident began around 2:20 p.m. ET as an active shooter situation near the entrance of the Farragut West Metro station. The suspect is “down,” the official added, indicating the immediate threat has been neutralized.

Details about the condition of the Guardsmen and the suspect have not yet been released, and authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack.