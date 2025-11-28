KRG Sends Fourth Convoy of Thalassemia Patients Abroad for Critical Bone Marrow Transplants

KRG Ministry of Health sends 4th convoy of 52 thalassemia patients and donors abroad for fully funded transplants under PM Masrour Barzani's order.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant move to provide advanced medical care to its citizens, the terminals of Erbil International Airport witnessed a moment of renewed hope early Friday morning as the fourth convoy of thalassemia patients departed the Kurdistan Region. Under the direct directive of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Ministry of Health successfully facilitated the transfer of dozens of individuals abroad to undergo critical bone marrow transplant surgeries, marking a continuation of the government’s substantial investment in the health and future of its people.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Regional Government officially announced the departure of this latest medical delegation.

The convoy consisted of 52 citizens of the Kurdistan Region, a group comprising patients suffering from thalassemia, their matching donors, and necessary travel companions.

The departure was the culmination of a rigorous process involving comprehensive medical examinations, logistical preparations, and adherence to strict scientific procedures to ensure the patients were ready for the complex treatments awaiting them abroad.

The Ministry of Health emphasized the comprehensive nature of this government-led initiative. In a statement, officials indicated that the Kurdistan Regional Government has assumed full responsibility for every financial aspect of the medical journey.

This all-encompassing support covers the costs of air travel and return tickets, accommodation during the stay abroad, all pre-operative examinations, the bone marrow transplant surgeries themselves, and the necessary post-operative treatments.

This level of support is designed to alleviate the heavy financial burden such complex medical procedures typically place on families.

This deployment is part of a broader, strategic healthcare project that has now entered its implementation phase. The initiative operates on a substantial allocated budget of nearly 11 billion dinars, specifically provided to send 140 thalassemia patients abroad for bone marrow transplants.

The program is inclusive, catering to both patients who have identified donors and those who do not, ensuring that critical care reaches those in dire need. To guarantee the highest standards of care and patient safety, the Ministry has arranged for these procedures to take place in a select number of international hospitals that hold the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

The scope of this humanitarian operation continues to expand.

The Ministry of Health revealed that, including this latest group, there are currently 172 citizens present in hospitals abroad receiving care under this program.

The government’s commitment shows no signs of slowing down, as the Ministry also confirmed that preparations are already underway to send off a fifth convoy of patients and their companions in the coming days, continuing the flow of life-saving aid to the thalassemia community in Kurdistan.