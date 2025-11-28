Kurdistan Region Energy Infrastructure Hit by 151 Air Strikes in Three Years

According to figures obtained by Kurdistan24, attacks on energy installations between 2022 and 2025 have followed a sharp upward trend. July 2025 alone recorded more than 15 drone and missile strikes on key sites, including the Khurmala field.

16 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas infrastructure has sustained 151 air strikes over the past three years, new data shows, highlighting escalating security threats to one of Iraq’s most critical economic sectors.

According to figures obtained by Kurdistan24, attacks on energy installations between 2022 and 2025 have followed a sharp upward trend. July 2025 alone recorded more than 15 drone and missile strikes on key sites, including the Khurmala field. On July 15, both the Sarsang and Khurmala fields were hit, followed by coordinated assaults the next day targeting the Peshkabir, Tawke, Sheikhan, and Bai Hassan fields.

The most recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field, carried out on November 26, marked the 11th strike on the strategic facility. Authorities say the damage has been severe, resulting in the loss of 3,000 megawatts of electricity and causing a production drop of 1,200 megawatts, leaving residents across the Kurdistan Region with 10 fewer hours of power each day.

Khor Mor—operated by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum—is widely regarded as the backbone of the Kurdistan Region’s energy grid. The 135-square-kilometer field in Qadir Karam, Sulaimani’s Chamchamal district, holds an estimated 17 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and supplies fuel to major power stations in the Kurdistan Region as well as parts of Kirkuk and Mosul.

Officials note that security and military pressure on the field has intensified in the aftermath of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq rulings affecting the Kurdistan Region’s independent oil exports and the subsequent suspension of pipeline flows. The continuing attacks have raised concerns about long-term energy stability and the economic impact on both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.