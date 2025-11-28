KRG U.S. Representative Urges U.S. to Speed Up Anti-Drone Aid in Wake of Khor Mor Attack

KRG Rep. Treefa Aziz urges the US to expedite anti-drone systems following the Khor Mor attack, welcoming Trump's strong stance and upcoming high-level visit.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the wake of a sophisticated and devastating attack on the Khor Mor gas field that crippled electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the United States, Treefa Aziz, has issued an urgent appeal to Washington to move beyond verbal condemnations and expedite the delivery of critical defensive hardware.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Aziz emphasized that while the Trump administration’s swift political support is welcome, the escalating threat from illegal armed groups necessitates the immediate provision of anti-drone systems to protect millions of civilians and billions of dollars in American investment.

The assault, which took place late Wednesday night, has drawn a sharp line in the sand regarding the security of energy infrastructure in Iraq. While the United States government issued a rapid and robust condemnation of the violence, Aziz made it clear that the diplomatic response must be paired with tangible security assistance.

She highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that the targeting of critical infrastructure providing electricity to the general populace constitutes a serious violation of international norms and human rights.

"The United States government has been very much in touch with us and our government regarding the condemnation and holding the perpetrators accountable and holding them to justice for this very unreasonable and outrageous attack on our region," Aziz told Kurdistan24. She specifically pointed to the reaction from U.S. officials, noting, "Special Envoy to Iraq, Mr. Mark Savaya, who is a special envoy for President Trump... response was immediate, it was clear, and it matters very much to us."

However, the core of Aziz’s message centered on the operational needs of the Kurdistan Region’s security forces (Peshmerga) to defend against aerial threats.

"What I will say is, in addition to statements, we will be urging the United States government to take action," Aziz stated firmly. "And one of the most important ways that they can support us is to expedite the delivery of anti-drone equipment to the Kurdistan Region so that we can protect ourselves, our facilities, and the millions of people that live in our region."

This request for expedited aid comes against a backdrop of increasing volatility.

The attack on Khor Mor, operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas, resulted in an immediate 80 percent drop in electricity production, plunging vast swathes of the region into darkness. While there were discrepancies in initial reports—with the KRG citing a drone strike and the operator reporting a missile—the intent to destabilize the region was unambiguous.

Aziz confirmed that such aerial assaults are evolving. "You are absolutely correct that drone attacks are not something new," she acknowledged. "They are more frequent and they're becoming more sophisticated."

The KRG Representative expressed optimism regarding the current leadership in the White House, characterizing the Trump administration as particularly decisive.

"We believe that this attack necessitates that they expedite that process. We've been waiting for a long time for this, so this is not something new," she explained. "However, I think the, maybe one change we have now is that we have a very serious President that takes action and is looking to make peace and stability and a difference in the region. And we're hopeful that through our engagement with the US government that that action will actually take place this time."

A significant portion of the interview addressed the complex geopolitical dynamics involving the militias operating within Iraq. Aziz outlined the clear stance the United States has communicated to the federal government in Baghdad regarding these rogue elements.

"I think the US government has been very clear with the Iraqi government that these armed groups must be disarmed. That they should lay down their weapons. That they should be folded into, when appropriate, into the government. That we do not have armed groups conducting independently attacks on anywhere in the region, especially in Kurdistan," Aziz said.

She elaborated that the Trump administration has been transparent about its objectives from the outset.

"We very much welcome President Trump's leadership in the Middle East as we face these growing security challenges. And his administration's attention on these issues sends an important signal of support for peace and stability in the region, and we share those same values and goals," she added.

Aziz viewed the attack as a pivotal moment for Washington to enforce its policy on militia disarmament. "I think this is an important moment for the Trump administration to back its call for the disarmament of the militias. It is been a priority of theirs going forward with the Iraqi government to make sure that these types of attacks do not continue."

The stakes for the United States are not merely diplomatic but deeply economic. The energy sector in the Kurdistan Region has attracted significant foreign capital, including substantial commitments from American firms. Aziz argued that providing defense systems is a matter of protecting American interests.

"Many US companies are operating in the energy sector in Kurdistan. Many of these companies have invested, you know, millions and billions of dollars in the region, and this is a way to also protect US investment in the region," she noted. "This is vital for Iraq stability, for the energy sector, and for our shared counterterrorism efforts."

Her comments align with a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier on Thursday, which described the strike as the work of "malign actors" seeking to destabilize Iraq and target American investments.

The Embassy emphasized that it is "prepared to lend support to efforts to protect this critical infrastructure," reinforcing Washington’s commitment to safeguarding vital energy sites. U.S. Envoy Mark Savaya also weighed in, stating that the assault was driven by "hostile foreign agendas" and that such groups have no place in a fully sovereign Iraq.

When asked about the potential for further escalation and the U.S. response strategy, Aziz indicated that diplomacy remains the primary tool, though it is not the only one available.

"The issue of the continuation of the attacks and how long or how serious and more expansive they become... I think the US administration will try through diplomacy, as well as through discussions with both our government and with the Iraqi government on a process that will bring the perpetrators to justice," she said.

She continued, "I think the Trump Administration is very serious about making changes, making positive changes in the region, and holding people and actors accountable for misbehaving or bad actions. And we will see whether this escalates; we are hoping that does not happen. We are hoping that as I said they will be able to provide us with the tools and equipment to protect ourselves as well as having a strong message."

Aziz candidly admitted that while she cannot speak for the U.S. government regarding specific military responses, the trajectory is clear. "I think the United States will use diplomacy to disarm and to bring de-escalation. If that doesn't work, they will consider other options," she warned. "I know that they are very closely monitoring. They are very serious about the situation in Iraq and what's happening. And I think they will try every effort to prevent further attacks."

The interview also highlighted a major upcoming diplomatic milestone that underscores the depth of the U.S.-Kurdish partnership. Aziz revealed that a high-ranking U.S. official is scheduled to visit Erbil shortly.

"In the coming days, we have a very senior official, US government official, Deputy Secretary Rigas, who is coming to the region and is coming to Erbil, who will be attending the opening of the new US Consulate," she announced.

The opening of this diplomatic facility is laden with symbolism.

"I think you know that the senior US official is visiting the region and will come to Erbil for the opening of the largest US consulate in the world," Aziz emphasized. "That by itself gives a strong message about the longstanding US-Kurdistan partnership and cooperation that has been in place for decades. The message is I think very clear that the US believes that its relationship with the Kurdistan Region is essential for the stability of the Iraq as a whole as well as the region."

This visit, according to Aziz, presents a critical window of opportunity for the KRG leadership to engage directly with Washington on security matters.

"I believe that that senior US delegation is coming at a good time for us to discuss some of these longstanding issues one of which is these militia attacks on our region as well as a host of other issues that we have that has been ongoing with the federal government. So I believe this is a good opportunity for us to directly talk to senior leadership within US government about these issues as well as pressing them to take action in response to the latest attack."

The visit of Deputy Secretary Rigas follows a series of high-level engagements, including a phone call between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris immediately after the attack. During that call, both parties agreed on the urgent need to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s defensive measures and emphasized that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Reflecting on the enduring nature of the relationship between Erbil and Washington, Aziz expressed confidence in its future trajectory.

"They have consistently told us that this relationship is essential, and that this relationship is a strategic partnership, and that we share the same values for a cohesive, peaceful, stable Iraq," she said. "And that relationship will continue throughout the Trump administration and hopefully into, you know, successive years. But I think the level of delegations that are visiting Kurdistan, as well as some of the largest American companies in the energy sector and other sectors, is a reflection of how important this relationship is to the United States government."

The context of Aziz's interview is a region on edge. The Khor Mor gas field has been targeted repeatedly in recent months, but this latest strike has drawn particularly widespread condemnation, including from the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani termed the attack "disgraceful" and "directed at all Iraqis," promising a joint investigation. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described it as a "grave strike" against the economic foundations of the country.

As the Kurdistan Region works to restore power and repair the damage to its vital infrastructure, the words of its representative in Washington serve as a clear articulation of its needs. The KRG is seeking not just solidarity, but the physical means to defend its airspace and its economy.

With the largest U.S. consulate in the world set to open in Erbil, the partnership is visible and concrete, but for Treefa Aziz and the government she represents, the true test of this alliance will be the speedy delivery of the anti-drone systems required to ensure that the lights stay on and the region remains secure.