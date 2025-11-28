KDC: Silence of the International Community is a "Green Light" for Terror and a Crime Against Humanity

KDC President Ismail Kamil condemns the Khor Mor attack as a crime against humanity, warning that international silence is a green light for terror.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a blistering condemnation of the recent assault on the Khor Mor gas field, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC) has characterized the strike not merely as a security breach, but as a "crime against humanity" aimed at the very heart of the Kurdistan Region’s economic survival. Ismail Kamil, President of the KDC, issued a powerful statement on Friday, warning the global powers that their continued silence serves as a tacit endorsement of terrorism, effectively giving a "green light" for outlaw groups to continue their destabilizing campaigns against a region that has long stood as a bulwark against extremism.

The statement described the perpetrators as the "black and nefarious hands of terror" who have once again launched a cowardly attack on vital energy infrastructure.

The Confederation emphasized that this aggression transcends the physical damage to a pipeline or an energy field; rather, it is a calculated strike intended to sever the artery of the Kurdistan Region’s economy.

By cutting off the people's livelihood and disrupting the peace of the region, the attackers are attempting to derail the momentum of progress. However, the KDC dismissed these efforts as "futile attempts by the losers" to halt the caravan of Kurdistan's development, asserting that the region continues to move forward with the "steel will" of President Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Expanding the scope of the crisis beyond local borders, the KDC highlighted the broader geopolitical ramifications of the strike. The statement warned that this cowardly act represents a significant blow to the stability of the global energy market.

The Confederation cautioned that such disruptions will inevitably have a ripple effect, leading to a rise in fuel prices that will impact the entire international community. Out of concern for the stability of the global economy and the welfare of human society in general, the KDC argued that the protection of these assets is a matter of international interest, not just local security.

In perhaps its most stinging critique, the Confederation addressed the United Nations, the European Union, the European Parliament, and global allies with a "loud and clear voice." Ismail Kamil declared that mere statements of concern "no longer heal Kurdistan's wounds."

The KDC posited that the current stance—and silence—of the international community functions as a green light for outlaw groups to perpetuate their crimes with impunity. The statement demanded a paradigm shift in global policy, urging the world to move from being a passive spectator to a "real protector" that puts a practical end to these aggressions.

The KDC reminded the world that it is unacceptable for the Kurdistan Region, which has shed the blood of its sons to protect the world from terror, to now be left alone to face the "fire of terror."

Turning its gaze inward, the KDC framed the aftermath of the attack as a "day of testing the national conscience." The statement reminded all Kurds that the enemy's missiles do not recognize different political colors or opinions but instead target the dignity of every Kurd and Kurdistani.

Consequently, the Confederation called upon all political forces and parties to set aside their internal differences and unite with one voice and one position on this fateful issue. The protection of the entity of the Kurdistan Region was declared a "red line," with the KDC insisting that the only appropriate response to the conspirators is absolute unity.

Concluding the message, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation pledged that, regardless of where its members are located globally, they will serve as the loud voice against oppression and will demand the rights of their people.

Ismail Kamil vowed to expose the "black face of the terrorists" to the world, offering an assurance that the fire the attackers seek to set in Kurdistan will ultimately only "blacken their own faces." The statement ended with a note of defiance and pride, asserting that Kurdistan will remain prosperous and proud, declaring "glory to Kurdistan and death and disgrace to the terrorists."