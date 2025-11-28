UNAMI Condemns Khor Mor Attack as Threat to Iraq’s Federal System and Economic Infrastructure

UNAMI condemns the Khor Mor attack as a threat to Iraq's federal system and economy, welcoming a joint Baghdad-Erbil investigation to ensure justice.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has issued a stern condemnation regarding the recent assault on the Khor Mor gas field, categorizing the strike not merely as an act of violence but as a direct challenge to the Iraqi federal system and the nation's economic stability.

In a statement released on Friday, the UN body joined a growing chorus of international and domestic outrage, warning that such violations against civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and demanding immediate preventative measures.

Writing on the social media platform X on Friday, November 28, 2025, UNAMI stated that it "condemns in the strongest terms the attack against Khor Mor gasfield in the Sulaimani governorate."

The mission emphasized that the repercussions of such aggression extend far beyond immediate physical damage, noting that the violence "not only harms the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq but also sends negative messages, primarily against the Iraqi federal system."

This phrasing highlights the political subtext of the attack, viewing it as an attempt to undermine the constitutional relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

The statement from the United Nations underscored the necessity of accountability and state control. UNAMI called on the relevant authorities to urgently put in place appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

In this regard, the mission explicitly welcomed the collaborative response from state leadership, noting its support for "the formation of an investigative committee by the federal authorities and the Kurdistan Regional Government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns in the strongest terms the attack against Khor Mor gasfield in the Sulaymania governorate. The attack not only harms the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq but also sends negative… — UNAMI (@UNIraq) November 28, 2025

The UN’s intervention follows a significant escalation in hostilities targeting the energy sector.

The Khor Mor gas field, located in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province, was attacked at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. While there have been conflicting reports regarding the nature of the weapon used—with a joint statement from the KRG’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity citing a drone, and operator Dana Gas reporting a missile strike—the operational impact was severe.

The attack caused a massive fire at a condensate storage unit and forced a suspension of operations, resulting in an 80 percent drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region.

The United States has been particularly vocal in its response to the incident, framing it as part of a broader pattern of destabilization.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad condemned the "terrorist attack," attributing it to "malign actors" seeking to target American investments and destabilize the country.

U.S. Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya further elaborated that the assault was carried out by "armed groups operating illegally and driven by hostile foreign agendas." Savaya stressed that such groups have no place in a fully sovereign Iraq and pledged Washington's full support to track, confront, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

European partners have also rallied in support of the Kurdistan Region’s stability.

The European Union, France, and the United Kingdom issued separate condemnations, warning that attacks on civilian energy infrastructure threaten the livelihoods of citizens across the entire country.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed similar "deep concern," noting that the instability affects the prosperity of neighboring Iraq and stating that it is monitoring the safety of Turkish citizens working at the site.

Domestically, the attack has prompted immediate high-level coordination between Erbil and Baghdad. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the strike as "disgraceful" and "directed at all Iraqis" during a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Both leaders agreed on the formation of the joint investigative committee referenced by UNAMI.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described the assault as an "affront to the economic infrastructure and public services of Iraq," asserting that the responsibility lies with the federal government to prevent future recurrences.

As the fires at Khor Mor have been extinguished and damage assessments continue, the statement from UNAMI reinforces the international consensus that the security of the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure is intrinsically linked to the stability of the Iraqi state as a whole.