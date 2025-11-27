KRG Interior Ministry Links Latest Khor Mor Attack to Lack of Federal Action, Renews Call for Accountability

“The recent assault on the Khor Mor gas field is a predictable outcome of the failure to address previous violations,” the statement said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday warned that the latest drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field is a direct result of the federal government’s continued failure to act against groups responsible for previous assaults on the Region’s energy infrastructure.

In a detailed statement, the Ministry of Interior said that between June 15 and July 25, several oil and gas facilities across the Kurdistan Region came under repeated drone attacks, causing extensive material and economic damage.

In response to the earlier wave of attacks, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the establishment of a high-level joint committee headed by the National Security Advisor and including representatives from federal and KRG security, intelligence, and military agencies. The committee began its work on July 28, conducting field inspections at targeted sites and reviewing evidence provided by KRG authorities, including documented confessions from suspects involved in the operations.

According to the Ministry, the committee completed its investigation and submitted a final report to the Prime Minister more than two months ago. The report clearly identifies those responsible for the drone attacks and recommends that the National Security Council convene to take legal action against the perpetrators.

However, the KRG says none of these recommendations have been implemented. The Ministry stressed that the federal government’s inaction constitutes a failure of its constitutional and security responsibilities, warning that this lack of accountability has emboldened the armed groups behind the attacks.

“The recent assault on the Khor Mor gas field is a predictable outcome of the failure to address previous violations,” the statement said, adding that continued negligence “encourages these organizations to persist in threatening national security and economic interests.”

The KRG urged Baghdad to immediately fulfill its constitutional obligations by prosecuting those responsible and curbing further attacks on vital energy infrastructure. It also affirmed that, within the framework of the Iraqi constitution and the law, it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its people, security, and economic assets.

The Khor Mor gas field was attacked at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A joint statement from the KRG’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity said the site was struck by a drone, while operator Dana Gas reported that it was hit by a missile.

Despite the discrepancy, both sides confirmed that the incident had caused no casualties. However, the strike resulted in an 80 percent drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the field’s critical role in supplying power to the area.

The Khor Mor gas field, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has been the target of repeated drone strikes in recent months, prompting widespread domestic and international condemnation. The latest incident comes amid ongoing calls from regional and international partners for stronger protective measures and accountability for those responsible.