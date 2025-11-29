Albanese Becomes First Sitting Australian Prime Minister to Marry While in Office

Australian PM Anthony Albanese makes history as the first leader to marry in office, wedding Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a historic milestone for Australian politics that blended high office with personal romance, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first leader in the nation’s history to marry while serving in office, tying the knot with his longtime partner Jodie Haydon in a private, intimate ceremony on Saturday. The wedding, which was kept strictly confidential until the final moments due to security concerns, took place within the manicured gardens of The Lodge, the Prime Minister's official residence in the capital city of Canberra.

The event marks a joyous personal chapter for the 62-year-old leader just months after securing a decisive political victory, offering a moment of bipartisan celebration amidst the rigors of governance.

According to detailed reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP), the atmosphere at the residence was one of jubilant celebration as a beaming Albanese wed Haydon, a financial services worker whom he has been with for over five years.

The Prime Minister broke the news to the public with characteristic brevity and joy, sharing a one-word post on social media that simply read "Married."

The announcement was accompanied by a heartwarming photograph and video footage showing the leader in a sharp suit and bow tie, tightly holding the hand of his smiling bride as confetti rained down upon them, capturing the ebullience of the occasion.

ABC News provided comprehensive details regarding the logistics of the event, noting that the wedding plans, including the specific date and location, were shrouded in top-level secrecy to mitigate potential security risks and disruptions. Despite the high profile of the groom, the ceremony was crafted to be deeply personal.

The couple wrote their own vows, exchanging promises of lifelong commitment before a celebrant from New South Wales' Central Coast. In a joint statement released shortly after the nuptials, the newlyweds expressed their gratitude and happiness, stating they were "absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends."

The ceremony itself was rich with personal touches that reflected the couple's tastes and family bonds. Haydon was walked down the aisle by her parents, Bill and Pauline Haydon, to the poignant melody of Ben Folds' "The Luckiest."

The bridal party included family members who played significant roles in the proceedings; Haydon's five-year-old niece, Ella, served as the flower girl, while the Prime Minister's beloved dog, a shaggy cavoodle named Toto, delighted guests in the role of ring bearer. The witnesses to the union were Haydon's brother, Patrick Haydon, and the Prime Minister's cousin, Helen Golden, cementing the event as a union of two families.

Fashion and local craftsmanship were central to the day’s aesthetics. ABC News reported that the bride wore a stunning long white dress designed by the Sydney-based fashion house Romance Was Born, while Mr. Albanese was outfitted in a suit from MJ Bale. The symbols of their union, the wedding bands, were sourced from Cerrone Jewellers in Leichhardt, Sydney.

Following the formal exchange of vows, the atmosphere turned celebratory as the couple walked back down the aisle to the upbeat, classic sounds of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)," a musical choice that set a joyous tone for the reception.

The reception, held on the grounds of the official residence, maintained a distinctively Australian flavor. In a nod to the Prime Minister's roots and the local industry, guests were served beer in custom-made cans produced by Willie the Boatman, a brewery located in Inner West Sydney. The guest list, while intimate, included some of the most powerful figures in the Australian government.

Notable attendees included senior cabinet ministers Jim Chalmers, Penny Wong, Katy Gallagher, and Richard Marles, alongside actor Rhys Muldoon. Despite the high-ranking guest list, the event was a private affair, with AFP confirming that all expenses related to the wedding were paid for privately by Mr. Albanese and Ms. Haydon, ensuring a clear separation between state functions and personal celebrations.

The road to this historic wedding began more than five years ago when the pair met at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2020, during a time when Mr. Albanese was serving as the opposition leader. As reported by ABC News, their relationship deepened over time, with Haydon previously recounting a pivotal moment in 2021 when the Labor leader was involved in a serious car accident; it was then she realized she was in love with him.

She became a fixture on the campaign trail, featuring during both the 2022 and the victorious 2025 election campaigns. Haydon has also accompanied the Prime Minister to significant high-profile international events, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a state dinner at the White House hosted by former U.S. President Joe Biden in 2023.

The engagement, which set the stage for Saturday’s nuptials, occurred more than a year ago on Valentine’s Day 2024.

Albanese proposed at The Lodge following a romantic dinner at the Canberra restaurant Italian and Sons. At the time, he shared the news with the public by posting a photo with the caption, "She said yes," declaring that he had found a partner with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life.

This marriage is the second for Mr. Albanese, who has an adult son, Nathan, from his previous 19-year marriage to former New South Wales politician Carmel Tebbutt, which ended in 2019. Nathan was present at the ceremony, posing for photos with his father and Toto the dog.

The timing of the wedding was strategically planned around the nation's political calendar. ABC News noted that plans for the ceremony had been put on hold until after the federal election in May of this year. In a landslide victory, the centre-left Labor Party leader secured a second three-year term, cementing his political standing.

Interestingly, Mr. Albanese revealed in June that had he not been reinstalled as Prime Minister, the couple had tentatively planned a two-month honeymoon. However, with the responsibilities of state weighing upon him, the newlyweds have adjusted their plans. They are now expected to embark on a shorter honeymoon in Australia, lasting from Monday until Friday of the coming week.

The couple’s future plans also hint at a life beyond The Lodge. Months prior to the wedding, Albanese sparked conversation about his long-term political trajectory after purchasing a $4.3 million clifftop property overlooking the ocean on the Central Coast, the region where Ms. Haydon grew up. Addressing media speculation at the time, he described Haydon as a "proud coastie" and noted that "when your relationship changes, your life changes," though he affirmed his intention to remain in his current job for a "very long" time.

As the first dance was set to Frank Sinatra’s "The Way You Look Tonight," the significance of the day resonated beyond the garden walls of Canberra. Even political rivals set aside differences to mark the occasion, with Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley offering her well-wishes. "Congratulations to Anthony and Jodie! I wish them every happiness as they continue building their lives together," she said.

For a Prime Minister who cut his teeth in the bruising world of student politics at the University of Sydney and rose to the highest office in the land, Saturday marked a serene and historic personal victory, celebrated with family, friends, and a nation watching on.