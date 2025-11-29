Şivan Perwer: Success of Türkiye’s Peace Process Requires President Barzani’s Role

Kurdish music icon says Barzani remains a unifying symbol of peace, national identity, and stability across the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Celebrated Kurdish artist Şivan Perwer emphasized that any future peace in Türkiye cannot succeed without the active involvement of President Masoud Barzani, describing him as a uniquely unifying figure whose leadership has long served as a stabilizing anchor for Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader Middle East.

His remarks come at a time when regional tensions continue to test political frameworks and cross-border dynamics, further highlighting Barzani’s influence as a trusted mediator and advocate of non-violence.

For decades, President Barzani has been regarded as a valve of stability in Iraq — a figure who maintained dialogue when politics faltered, encouraged reconciliation amid deep divisions, and consistently upheld the principle that internal disputes must never escalate into fratricide.

His steady leadership was instrumental in preventing wider instability during some of Iraq’s most turbulent years, earning him respect across political, tribal, and diplomatic circles.

His contribution also extended beyond Iraq: during the height of Türkiye’s peace negotiations with Kurdish representatives, Barzani’s presence, credibility, and moral authority were widely seen as essential in building trust between the parties.

Against this backdrop, Şivan Perwer reaffirmed that Barzani’s role remains indispensable today. Speaking to Kurdistan24 regarding Barzani’s participation in the 'Melayê Cizîrî' Symposium in Cizre, in Türkiye, on Saturday, Perwer said the success of any renewed peace effort in Türkiye “requires President Barzani’s role,” adding that Kurds in all four parts of Kurdistan admire him and view him as a symbol of peace and national unity.

“President Barzani is a compassionate, peace-seeking leader — a symbol of peace and freedom across all parts of Kurdistan,” Perwer noted. “He has become a national symbol whose influence transcends politics.”

Perwer stressed that Barzani has repeatedly declared he will never allow internal Kurdish conflict and insists that unity must prevail.

“For any Kurdish-related peace process to succeed anywhere, President Barzani must be involved. His participation is essential if the goal is success,” he said.

Reflecting on the warm reception given to Barzani during his visit, Perwer added: “Kurds everywhere respect him and cherish his decades of struggle. Wherever he goes, he is welcomed with warmth and pride.”

The renowned artist also highlighted Barzani’s deep knowledge of Kurdish literature and history, noting his admiration for figures such as Melayê Cizîrî, Ahmed Khani, and other prominent writers and poets.

“His visit to Cizre and his tribute to Melayê Cizîrî is a great source of pride for Kurds,” Perwer said.

On Saturday, President Barzani arrived in Türkiye’s Şırnak province to attend the Fourth Melayê Cizîrî Symposium, which brought together scholars, researchers, academics, and political leaders.

As part of his visit to the historic region of Botan, Barzani toured several significant landmarks in Cizre, including the tomb of Prophet Noah (peace be upon him), the shrines of Melayê Cizîrî and Mem û Zîn, the grave of Şerafeddin Elçi — a prominent Kurdish political leader in Türkiye — and the iconic Sur Madrasa.

Barzani’s visit, warmly received by local residents and officials, underscored his enduring influence and the expectation that his leadership will continue to guide efforts toward peace, stability, and Kurdish unity — both within Iraq and across the wider region.