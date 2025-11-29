US Envoy Calls for Rule of Law and Institutional Strength in Iraq

Mark Savaya emphasizes the need to curb armed groups and uphold constitutional governance amid political challenges

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Special Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, on Saturday urged Iraqi leaders to reinforce the authority of state institutions and remove weapons from politics, calling on the country to seize a “historic opportunity” to project strength and stability in the region.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Savaya stressed that Iraq’s potential as a regional power depends on the full resolution of issues surrounding armed groups operating outside state control.

“No economy can grow, and no international partnership can succeed, in an environment where politics is intertwined with unofficial power,” he wrote, emphasizing the link between security, governance, and economic development.

The envoy highlighted that Iraq must uphold the separation of powers, ensure constitutional frameworks are respected, and prevent any interference that could weaken decision-making or the state’s independence.

“Strong nations are built when the executive, legislative, and judicial branches operate within their defined boundaries and are held accountable through clear legal mechanisms, not through pressure or influence centers,” Savaya said.

Iraq at a Crossroads

Savaya’s remarks come at a critical moment for Iraq, as the country navigates post-election negotiations and the formation of a new government. Armed groups, some with political influence, continue to operate outside formal state oversight, raising concerns about the ability of Iraqi institutions to enforce the law and attract investment.

The country has long struggled with parallel centers of power, from militias linked to political parties to informal networks that can influence policy, legislation, and security decisions.

Regional and International officials say that the continued presence of these armed groups undermines economic development, discourages international investors, and complicates Iraq’s relationships with global partners.

Savaya’s call echoes a wider U.S. policy emphasis on strengthening Iraqi institutions, encouraging adherence to the constitution, and reducing the influence of militias in politics.

"Iraq now has a historic opportunity to close this chapter and reinforce its image as a state built on the rule of law, not the power of weapons," he wrote.

Iraq's Western allies repeatedly noted that achieving these objectives is crucial not only for Iraq’s domestic stability but also for its regional role, as neighboring countries watch closely how Baghdad balances security, governance, and foreign relations.

Looking Ahead

“Iraq stands at a critical crossroads,” Savaya wrote. “It can move toward independent institutions capable of enforcing the law and attracting investment, or fall back into the cycle of complexity that has burdened everyone.”

He added that the path forward requires both support for the country’s institutional framework and a firm commitment to keep weapons out of politics, framing these steps as essential to building a strong Iraq that earns international respect.

Observers note the coming months will test Iraq’s ability to translate such calls into concrete action, especially amid ongoing negotiations over government formation, the balance of power between Baghdad and Erbil, and the broader security landscape shaped by armed groups.