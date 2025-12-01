Following the KDP’s sweeping Nov. 11 victory, President Barzani’s leadership and wisdom have become indispensable, turning Pirmam into Iraq’s premier political hub where all paths to forming the next government begin.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Ziyad Al-Janabi, head of the National Legislation (Al-Tashree'a) Party, at his office in Pirmam, where the two discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the broader region.

The meeting also covered the results of the November 11 Iraqi parliamentary elections and the evolving relations among Iraqi political forces.

The encounter adds to a growing series of high-level visits to President Barzani’s residence, which has become the epicenter of Iraq’s government formation process following the elections.

With the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) achieving a major electoral victory, political leaders from across the spectrum—Shiite, Sunni, and others—have been making near-daily trips to Pirmam to consult with Barzani on the composition of the next Iraqi cabinet.

President Barzani’s pivotal role stems from his decades-long reputation as a unifying statesman capable of bridging deep political divides. His leadership and strategic wisdom have repeatedly proven essential during delicate periods of transition, particularly when Iraq navigates contested election results or fragmented parliamentary landscapes.

In each electoral cycle, his involvement has become not only expected but necessary, as no government formation gains legitimacy without direct dialogue with him.

During Monday’s meeting, discussions highlighted the need for constructive engagement among Iraqi parties and the importance of maintaining political continuity amid regional uncertainty.

As political blocs maneuver to secure alignments and define ministerial portfolios, Barzani’s office continues to serve as the country’s primary forum for consensus-building, reinforcing Pirmam’s status as Iraq’s foremost political and diplomatic hub.

With consultations expected to intensify in the coming weeks, all eyes remain on President Barzani’s ongoing efforts to guide Iraq toward a stable and inclusive government—one shaped through dialogue, statesmanship, and the broad national confidence he continues to command.