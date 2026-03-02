Trump Says Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal Prevented Tehran from Acquiring Nuclear Weapon

President Donald Trump said withdrawing from the JCPOA prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon three years ago. His remarks come as over 1,250 Iranian targets were struck and six US service members were confirmed killed.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday, that his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon years ago, as the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to intensify.

In a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump sharply criticized the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement reached between major world powers and Iran.

“If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago,” Trump wrote.

“That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama, and Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing large-scale military operations. The US military announced on March 2 that more than 1,250 targets across Iran were struck during the first 48 hours of coordinated operations with Israel.

According to a fact sheet released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted command-and-control centers, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and submarines, as well as anti-ship missile systems. The figure marked an increase from more than 1,000 targets reportedly hit during the first day of the conflict.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials said the campaign has primarily focused on degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command networks.

Several senior Iranian officials were killed during the initial phase of the strikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Separately, CENTCOM confirmed that six US service members have been killed in action as of 4 pm ET on March 2. US forces also recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted-for personnel from a facility struck during Iran’s initial attacks. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

Trump’s renewed criticism of the JCPOA underscores the political dimension of the escalating conflict, as military operations and casualties continue to mount.