IAEA Chief Says No Indication Iran's Nuclear Facilities Damaged in US-Israeli Strikes

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said there is no indication Iran’s nuclear facilities were damaged in the latest US-Israel strikes. Oman’s foreign minister confirmed Geneva technical talks were postponed due to recent developments.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid mounting regional tensions and stalled diplomacy, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi stated there is no indication that Iran’s nuclear facilities have suffered damage in the latest US and Israeli strikes.

On Monday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi revealed in a post on his official X account that he held a telephone conversation with Grossi, Director General of the IAEA.

Albusaidi noted that the IAEA chief’s participation in the US-Iran negotiations had been constructive and expressed appreciation for what he described as Grossi’s important contribution.

He added that another round of technical talks had been scheduled to take place in Geneva on Monday. However, he expressed regret that the recent developments had prevented the negotiations from proceeding as planned.

Meanwhile, Grossi told a press conference that despite Tehran’s claim that Natanz had been targeted, there is no indication that the latest US and Israeli strikes caused damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“What has been observed so far does not resemble the major attack carried out last June against the nuclear sites,” Grossi said.

His remarks come as diplomatic efforts face uncertainty following the postponement of the Geneva talks and continued regional escalation.