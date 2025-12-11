Kurdish Short Film 'Sea of Hope' Wins Best Film at New Cinema Amsterdam Festival

The Kurdish short film "Deryayî Hîvî" (Sea of Hope), directed by Jubrail Abubakr, won Best Film at the New Cinema Amsterdam Festival, selected from 2,300 submissions across 110 countries.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdish short film “Deryayî Hîwa” (Sea of Hope), directed by Jubrail Abubakr, has won the Best Film Award at the New Cinema Film Festival Amsterdam in the Netherlands, after six days of screenings and competition.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, Abubakr—who is also a staff member at Kurdistan24—said the festival had received 2,300 films from 110 countries, but only 80 films were selected, with three finalists competing for the top honor.

“Sea of Hope succeeded in winning the award for Best Film at the festival,” he said.

Abubakr described the short film as a work that exposes “the devastating human consequences of war through the eyes of civilians who cried in silence after conflict.”

He added that the film focuses on the harsh reality of displacement, portraying the physical and emotional toll on individuals forced to leave their homes and travel dangerous paths where “death and suffocation lurk at every checkpoint in a hopeless search for safety and a dignified life.”

“Sea of Hope” has participated in several local and international festivals and has already won multiple awards. Its selection and success in Amsterdam mark another significant achievement for Kurdish cinema.

Born in the Kurdistan Region, jubrail Abubakr has steadily gained international recognition for his cinematic focus on humanitarian themes.

He first drew global attention with his acclaimed short film “Alan”, which was screened at 12 international film festivals, winning several major awards, including honors in Switzerland and Italy.

Abubakr also became the first Kurdish filmmaker from the Kurdistan Region to receive a film award in Iran, a milestone that marked both a personal achievement and a notable moment for Kurdish cinema.

His body of work reflects a consistent commitment to using film as a vehicle for empathy and understanding.

“Through cinema, I aim to express both suffering and hope,” Abubakr has said, describing his work as a bridge between human pain and universal resilience.