Masrour Barzani: The Kurdistan Women's Union Has Played a Crucial Role in the History of Struggle and Sacrifice

KDP Deputy President Masrour Barzani stated the Kurdistan Women's Union has played a crucial role in defending women's rights and supporting Peshmerga forces, on its 73rd founding anniversary.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Masrour Barzani, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), issued a message on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women's Union, stating: "The Kurdistan Women's Union has been at the forefront of defending women's rights and the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan, and they have been unparalleled supporters of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces."

Today, Thursday, Masrour Barzani, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, released a statement marking the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Women's Union, announcing: "I extend my warmest congratulations to the Secretary, members of the Secretariat Bureau, and all members of the Kurdistan Women's Union, wishing them continued success and perseverance."

In his message, Masrour Barzani noted: "Throughout the history of the people of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Women's Union has played an important and pioneering role. They have always been at the forefront of defending women's rights and the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan. They have been unparalleled supporters of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces and a shining example of struggle, sacrifice, and selflessness for the sake of the rights of the Kurdish people. This is in addition to the prominent role the Kurdistan Women's Union has played in advocating for women's rights and nurturing many women leaders."

The Deputy President of the Party further stated: "I hope the Kurdistan Women's Union will continue its pioneering role and organizational struggle to achieve its objectives, in order to further serve the women of Kurdistan and defend their rights and aspirations."