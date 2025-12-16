Lebanese Army Shows Foreign Officials Efforts to Disarm Hezbollah Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Field tour highlights military plans south of the Litani River as Beirut faces diplomatic pressure and potential Israeli escalation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lebanon’s army on Monday hosted a tour for ambassadors, charges d’affaires, and foreign military officials to showcase its ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, highlighting the government’s commitment to implementing the 2024 ceasefire agreement with Israel. The demonstration comes amid growing fears of renewed Israeli strikes and mounting international pressure on Beirut to deliver tangible results.

The army said in a statement that the visit “allowed participants to learn about the implementation of the first phase of the army’s plan in the south of the Litani sector,” an area roughly 30 kilometers north of Israel.

Army chief Rodolphe Haykal emphasized that the tour was designed to highlight the armed forces’ dedication to the initiative despite “limited capabilities.”

Lebanon has formally committed to disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah, with the first phase focused on the group’s positions south of the Litani River before gradually addressing the rest of the country.

The initiative followed over a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. The conflict was formally suspended under a November 2024 ceasefire, which required Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani and dismantle its military infrastructure in the vacated area, while Israel was expected to halt attacks and withdraw forces from strategic points along the border.

In practice, however, tensions remain high. Israel continues to carry out periodic strikes in southern Lebanon and maintains troops at five key border positions it considers critical to its security.

Hezbollah has repeatedly resisted calls to disarm, and observers warn that failure to implement the Lebanese government’s plans could spark a wider escalation.

The ceasefire is monitored by a committee including the United States, France, the United Nations, Lebanon, and Israel, which is scheduled to convene on December 19.

Monday’s army demonstration serves a dual purpose: reassuring foreign partners that progress is underway while signaling to Israel and Hezbollah that Beirut intends to assert greater control over southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s delicate balancing act is complicated by the country’s limited military capacity, internal political divisions, and the broader regional power struggle involving Iran, Israel, and Western allies.

The army’s field tour, therefore, represents not only a practical update on disarmament efforts but also a strategic move in Lebanon’s effort to navigate mounting pressures and maintain relative stability along its volatile southern border.