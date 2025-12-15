ISIS Claims Deadly Attack on Syrian Security Patrol in Idlib Province

In a statement circulated by SITE, ISIS said its fighters targeted a patrol belonging to what it described as the “apostate Syrian government” with machine-gun fire on the Maaret al-Numan road on Sunday.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – ISIS claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack that killed four Syrian security personnel in Idlib province, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity.

In a statement circulated by SITE, ISIS said its fighters targeted a patrol belonging to what it described as the “apostate Syrian government” with machine-gun fire on the Maaret al-Numan road on Sunday.

Syria’s Interior Ministry had earlier confirmed that four members of its road security department were killed and a fifth wounded while on duty in the same area, without initially identifying the attackers.

ISIS once controlled large parts of Syria before suffering a territorial defeat in 2019. Since the overthrow of long-time Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in an Islamist-led offensive last December, the group has claimed significantly fewer attacks against Syrian and Kurdish forces.

The group reported its first attack on the new authorities on May 30, claiming it had planted an explosive device on a Syrian security vehicle, killing one person and wounding three, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Damascus frequently announces security operations against ISIS, including the latest campaign conducted in coordination with the US-led coalition to target suspected sleeper cells in the Syrian desert. The operation followed an attack in Palmyra on Saturday that killed two US soldiers and a civilian translator.

Both Washington and Damascus blamed ISIS for the Palmyra attack, although the group has not claimed responsibility.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said the perpetrator was a member of the security forces who was set to be dismissed over “extremist Islamist ideas.” A Syrian security official added that the gunman had served in the forces for more than 10 months and had been stationed in several cities before being transferred to Palmyra.