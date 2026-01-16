Austria, KRG Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation Against Trafficking and Smuggling

Regional developments were also high on the agenda, with Karner stressing that the current situation in the Middle East underscores the importance of close coordination to preserve stability.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Thursday described his meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed as “productive and significant,” highlighting the growing cooperation between Vienna and Erbil on key security challenges.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Karner said the two sides reached a shared understanding on strengthening field-level cooperation to address security threats that affect both the region and the wider international community.

According to Karner, the talks with the KRG delegation focused on several strategic issues, with a particular emphasis on dismantling human trafficking networks and combating drug smuggling. He noted that the meeting builds on an ongoing partnership between Austria and the Kurdistan Region, recalling a previous meeting held in London in March last year.

Regional developments were also high on the agenda, with Karner stressing that the current situation in the Middle East underscores the importance of close coordination to preserve stability.

The Austrian interior minister confirmed that his government is officially partnering with the KRG to develop new strategies to address shared risks. He said both sides agree that the scale and complexity of the current challenges require intensified cooperation and expanded information sharing.

Karner added that the discussions were detailed and intensive, aimed at forming a unified front against smugglers and drug traffickers—efforts he said would contribute to enhanced international security and better protection for citizens in both Austria and the Kurdistan Region.

Austria has been an active member of the international coalition against ISIS and a strong supporter of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces. Austrian military trainers have been deployed to the Kurdistan Region to assist in capacity-building efforts and counterterrorism training.

Diplomatic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Austria date back more than a decade. The KRG officially opened its representation office in Vienna on June 14, 2012, to oversee economic, cultural, and academic relations. Austria, meanwhile, has maintained a commercial office in Erbil since 2006, with plans recently announced to establish an Austrian Honorary Consulate in the city, further reinforcing bilateral ties.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Barzan Hassan contributed to this report.