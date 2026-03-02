US Military Says Over 1,250 Targets Struck in First 48 Hours of War Against Iran

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States struck more than 1,250 targets across Iran during the first 48 hours of the ongoing conflict, the US military announced on Monday, marking a significant escalation in coordinated operations with Israel.

According to a fact sheet released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, the strikes targeted a wide range of Iranian military infrastructure, including command-and-control centers, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and submarines, as well as anti-ship missile systems.

The figure represents an increase from more than 1,000 targets reportedly hit during the first day of the conflict alone.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials said the campaign has primarily focused on degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command networks.

Several senior Iranian officials were killed during the initial phase of the strikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The rapidly expanding conflict has intensified regional tensions and prompted growing international concern over the risk of a wider escalation in the Middle East.