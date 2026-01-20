On Davos Stage, Kurdish Diaspora Highlights Crisis, Appeals for International Attention

Kurdish activists protested at Davos call for global attention to ISIS threats & displacement in Western Kurdistan, urging Kurdish unity & international support for peace.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As global leaders, policymakers, and business figures gathered in Davos, Kurdish activists, many originally from Northern Syria (Western Kurdistan) and now living in Switzerland, organized a demonstration to draw international attention to the security crisis, displacement, and the ongoing threat of ISIS in their homeland.

The organized and peaceful protest tried to convey the voice of the people of Western Kurdistan but the Swiss police intervened and halted the demonstration, Due to security concerns.

Despite restrictions imposed by local police that prevented Kurdish citizens from continuing a small demonstration, the Kurdistan House heard their call and raised the Kurdistan flag and displayed a clear message of solidarity. The phrases “Peace for Rojava” and “Peace for Kurdistan” were prominently written, drawing the attention of forum participants and visitors.

The initiative unfolded against the backdrop of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which saw participation from more than three thousand attendees, with some estimates placing the number between five and six thousand participants from around two hundred countries, including political leaders and business figures.

Among those present was Dr. Nader Sadoun, an economic adviser and a native of Qamishli in Northern Syria (Western Kurdistan), who attended the Davos forum and spoke to Kurdistan24 about the significance of these actions.

“Thank you very much, many thanks to the Kurdistan House, many thanks to the Kurdistan Regional Government, many thanks to southern Kurdistan for this beautiful stance,” Dr. Sadoun said. He stressed that the scene in Davos sends a powerful message: “This beautiful stance shows that the Kurds are one, and that the Kurds must be united.”

Dr. Sadoun emphasized that the people of Western Kurdistan are calling for calm and peace. “We do not want war, but we are against the brutal war being waged against the Kurds,” he said, adding that Kurds seek to deliver their message from Davos to the entire world. “We are against war. We want our country to be peaceful.”

He warned of the growing pressure facing Kurdish communities, saying that a global war appears to be waged against the Kurds, while international support remains absent. “It seems no one is supporting the Kurds,” he said. “Kurds must unite and convey their voice to all countries of the world, and they must do so in a peaceful way.”

He repeatedly thanked the Kurdistan Region, southern Kurdistan, and the Kurdistan House for their stance, noting that a screen displaying “Peace for Kurdistan” attracted widespread attention. “People from all nationalities stop, look, take photos, and record videos,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether Kurdish unity, seen both in Davos and across cities in the Kurdistan Region and other parts of Kurdistan, could open the world’s eyes to the situation in Western Kurdistan, Dr. Sadoun said the message was crucial. “This shows all countries of the world that the Kurds are one. Kurds are not only in Western Kurdistan,” he said.

He pointed to demonstrations across Europe over several days, with Kurds protesting in rain, cold, and snow to deliver their message. He also cited a recent gathering in Erbil in front of the US consulate, where a significant proportion of participants were from Western Kurdistan, joined by citizens of the Kurdistan Region. “They were there to say that we are one and that swift intervention is needed to stop the war against the Kurds,” he said.

Among those present were Kurdish protesters spoke to Kurdistan24 about their motives and the situation facing their families.

One interviewee stressed that the goal of their presence was peace, saying they hoped “the whole world will move toward calm, and that we are freed from this war and these disasters.”

When questioned about the current situation of their relatives in Western Kurdistan, the interviewee said no family had been spared. “There is no one among us who does not have family there. Our people are there—our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, grandfathers, and children. Every one of us has relatives there,” the interviewee said.

Describing the emotional toll, the interviewee added, “By God, there is a deep pain hanging over them. Even if we try to say everything is fine, fear is in their hearts because of these ISIS savages. Today there is no mercy or faith in their hearts. They act in the name of Islam, but Islam and humanity are far from them.”

Another interviewee, also residing in Switzerland and originally from Western Kurdistan, said they came to Davos specifically to make their voices heard. “First of all, welcome to Kurdistan24. We live in Switzerland. We are from the Kurds of Western Kurdistan. We came here to deliver our voice to the leadership of Kurdistan and to Kurdish leaders,” the interviewee said.

They called on all parties to protect Kurdish lands, stating, “Our demand from everyone is to protect the land of Kurdistan, to protect Western Kurdistan.” Addressing Kurdish leadership directly, the interviewee said, “Our message to President Barzani is that he should not abandon the Kurds. At this stage, for the Kurds, there is no one except President Barzani. We hope President Barzani will not turn his back on the Kurds of Western Kurdistan.”

Drawing parallels with the fight against ISIS, the interviewee added, “Just as the Kurds of southern Kurdistan fought ISIS and everyone participated, we want the same thing to happen in Western Kurdistan. All four parts of Kurdistan should help the Kurds of Western Kurdistan.”

From Davos to the streets of Europe and the Kurdistan Region, Kurdish voices are converging around a single message: unity across all four parts of Kurdistan is seen as the only path to preventing renewed attacks and ensuring peace for Kurdish land and people.