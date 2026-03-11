President Masoud Barzani Commemorates 56th Anniversary of March 11 Agreement

Barzani honors Peshmerga forces and revolutionaries whose sacrifices secured historic rights

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday marked the 56th anniversary of the March 11 Agreement. The accord, born from the Great September Revolution under Mustafa Barzani’s leadership and the sacrifices of the Peshmerga, restored Kurdish rights and paved the way for democratic governance and the Kurdistan Region’s autonomous institutions.

In a message, Barzani said the agreement was the product of the September Revolution and the result of the dedication and sacrifices of the Peshmerga as well as all segments of Kurdish society.

“The March 11 Agreement was the outcome of a steadfast and nationwide struggle to restore the rights of the Kurdish people and achieve democracy in Iraq,” he said, adding that it ultimately compelled the Iraqi government of the time to officially recognize a portion of Kurdish rights.

Barzani paid tribute to all those who participated in the September Revolution, describing their efforts as instrumental in securing this historic achievement.

“On this occasion, we emphasize the protection of our achievements and reaffirm the message of peace and coexistence of the people of Kurdistan,” he said, offering a salute to the souls of the martyrs of the September Revolution and all Kurdistan martyrs.

The March 11, 1970 Agreement was a landmark accord between the Iraqi government and Kurdish leaders, following years of armed struggle and the Great September Revolution led by Mustafa Barzani.

It marked the first formal recognition of Kurdish national rights, granting autonomy in certain areas and laying the foundation for democratic governance in the region. The agreement is widely regarded as a turning point in the Kurdish struggle for political and cultural rights in Iraq.

On the same date 21 years later, March 11, 1991, the city of Erbil rose up against the Baath regime during a wider Kurdish uprising following the Gulf War. Kurdish civilians and Peshmerga forces joined to reclaim the city, marking a decisive moment that reinforced Kurdish self-rule and set the stage for the eventual establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s autonomous administration.