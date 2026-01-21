Barzani Charity Launches Largest Aid Convoy to West Kurdistan, Assuring Continued Support

67 trucks carrying 22 types of humanitarian assistance set to reach the Kurdish regions in Syria.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) is dispatching its largest humanitarian convoy to date to West of Kurdistan (Rojava), in northeastern Syria, consisting of 67 trucks carrying 22 different types of aid, Musa Ahmed, head of the foundation, announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed said, “President Masoud Barzani has instructed us to dedicate all our resources to supporting our brothers and sisters in Rojava. Beyond providing immediate aid, this effort aims to serve as a bridge between the Kurdish people there and local as well as international organizations, so we can serve them in the best possible way.”

Ahmed highlighted the scale and organization of the mission, stating, “In coordination with the Rojava administration, the convoy has been fully prepared. Our 67 trucks include 22 different types of supplies and will reach towns across Rojava.”

He emphasized that the BCF remains committed to the people of Rojava, assisting whenever and wherever it is needed. “Our teams, composed of 150 staff members, are serving citizens on health, logistics, and field operations.

This first huge convoy marks a significant step, and we are determined that humanitarian support will continue until stability is fully restored in Rojava,” Ahmed added.

In recent days and weeks, tensions have escalated in Rojava as clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces have intensified. Reports indicate sporadic armed confrontations and military movements in several towns, creating insecurity and disrupting daily life for residents.

These developments have heightened the need for humanitarian assistance, as civilians face challenges accessing basic services amid the ongoing fighting.

President Barzani held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday evening, according to a statement released by the Barzani headquarters.

During the call, President al-Sharaa briefed Barzani on the latest developments in Syria, noting that an agreement has been reached with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The details of the agreement were not disclosed in the statement.

In response, President Barzani reiterated his longstanding position in support of peace and stability, emphasizing that the rights and dignity of the Kurdish people must be safeguarded.

He underlined the importance of protecting Kurdish legitimate rights within the broader political process in Syria.

The phone call comes amid heightened regional attention to negotiations and security arrangements in Syria, particularly concerning Kurdish areas and the future relationship between Damascus and Kurdish forces.